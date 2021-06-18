For sale: Homes with access to semi-private beaches

LOT SIZE 0.22 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1.5

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS This deceptively spacious 1983 split-level offers abundant views of Reservoir Pond — and, for $50 a year, membership in a neighborhood association that affords access to a members-only beach across the street. From the front porch, enter into the main living area, which stretches from the dining room at right, through the kitchen with stainless appliances and solid surface counters, to the living room with skylights and vaulted ceilings. Up a few stairs, three bedrooms share a bath with skylight; going down, there’s a carpeted family room, a half-bath with laundry, and access to the backyard. Down a few more steps, the semifinished basement includes a workshop. CONS No garage; multilevel layout can feel a bit choppy.

Advertisement

48 Pleasant Circle, Canton.

Renee Roberts, William Raveis Real Estate, 781-727-3054, Renee.Roberts@raveis.com

$864,900

11 HOBOMACK ROAD / QUINCY

11 Hobomack Road, Quincy.

SQUARE FEET 1,722

LOT SIZE 0.12 acres

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $625,00 in 2016

PROS This 1905 Foursquare boasts a wraparound porch with ocean views; down the street, there’s a private neighborhood beach for Merrymount Association members ($25-$125 a year). Crisp whites and soft blues complement the warm wood floors in the entry hall. The living room at right features exposed beams, indoor shutters, and a whitewashed brick fireplace, while the dining room has a built-in hutch. The remodeled kitchen includes stone counters, marble backsplash, and a rustic, custom island. A tiled mudroom with updated bath leads to the backyard and detached garage. Upstairs, four bedrooms — two with ocean views — share a newer bath. Laundry is in the basement. CONS An offer has been accepted.

11 Hobomack Road, Quincy.

Jennifer Holland, Era Key Realty Services, 508-341-9688, jennholland710@yahoo.com





Advertisement

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.