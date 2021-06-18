2-alarm blaze in Merrimack, N.H., sends three to hospital, including woman who leapt from second-story balcony

One woman leapt from a second-story balcony Thursday night to escape a massive blaze that rendered a Merrimack, N.H. home a total loss and sent two firefighters to the hospital, fire officials said.

Merrimack fire rescue was sent to 2 Shore Drive Extension for a report of a structure fire at 6:53 p.m. When firefighters arrived nine minutes later, they found a two-story cape-style home “fully involved” in flames, and immediately struck a second alarm, Merrimack Fire Chief Matthew Duke said in a statement.

Residents at the scene told firefighters a woman may have been trapped on the second floor and a “rapid entry and search” was initiated but quickly called off due to the intensity of the flames in the building, Duke said. Firefighters later learned the woman had leapt from the second-story balcony before being rescued by a boater, who brought her to shore. The woman was treated by paramedics and taken to a local hospital.