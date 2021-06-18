2-alarm blaze in Merrimack, N.H., sends three to hospital, including woman who leapt from second-story balcony

One woman leapt from a second-story balcony Thursday night to escape a massive blaze that rendered a Merrimack, N.H. home a total loss and sent two firefighters to the hospital, fire officials said.
Merrimack fire rescue was sent to 2 Shore Drive Extension for a report of a structure fire at 6:53 p.m. When firefighters arrived nine minutes later, they found a two-story cape-style home “fully involved” in flames, and immediately struck a second alarm, Merrimack Fire Chief Matthew Duke said in a statement.
Residents at the scene told firefighters a woman may have been trapped on the second floor and a “rapid entry and search” was initiated but quickly called off due to the intensity of the flames in the building, Duke said. Firefighters later learned the woman had leapt from the second-story balcony before being rescued by a boater, who brought her to shore. The woman was treated by paramedics and taken to a local hospital.
Duke said Friday morning that he did not have an update on the woman’s condition. Both firefighters had been treated and released from the hospital by Friday morning.
Firefighters then switched to an exterior attack “due to the many challenges fighting the fire posed,” which included an inadequate water supply and rapid exhaustion due to the hot conditions, Duke said.
By 11 p.m. Thursday night, the blaze had been mostly put out, and firefighters determined the home was unstable and on the verge of collapsing. A Department of Public Works backhoe was called to the scene to demolish the house, allowing firefighters to reach areas that were still burning.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, Duke said.
A dog who went missing in the blaze has yet to be found, Duke said.
