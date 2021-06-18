4 adults, 2 children displaced by 3-alarm fire in Dorchester

Four adults and two children were displaced after a three-alarm fire broke out at a home in Dorchester early Friday, officials said.
At around 2:50 a.m., “heavy fire” could be seen from the second and third floors of the occupied three-family home at 15 Castle Rock St. No injuries were reported. Firefighters had “limited access” to the building because of wires and trees, according to a tweet from the Boston Fire Department’s official twitter account.
At approximately 2:50 am heavy fire showing from the 2nd and3rd floor 0f a occupied 3 family house at 15 Castle Rock st Dor this is now a 3 alarm pic.twitter.com/lJNevbZtpT— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 18, 2021
Multiple ground ladders are being used to access the building, companies have limited access to the building because of wires and trees. pic.twitter.com/yosfE28IM8— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 18, 2021
At around 4 a.m., the department said the rear porches of the building had collapsed as firefighters continued to knock down hot spots on the second and third floors of the building. One cat that was on a ledge was rescued, officials said, but another cat “didn’t make it.” Red Cross is providing assistance for the displaced residents, and damages were estimated at around $800,000, according to the Boston Fire Department.
Companies were able to save one cat that was on the ledge, but unfortunately another cat didn’t make it. pic.twitter.com/D6zwlVK4nU— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 18, 2021
Commissioner Jack Dempsey briefs the media on the 3 alarm fire on Castle Rock St. 4 adults & 2 children are displaced . @BFD-VAU, @RedCrossMA to help with housing .There are no injuries to report. pic.twitter.com/cY3FA1hgfN— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 18, 2021
