4 adults, 2 children displaced by 3-alarm fire in Dorchester

Four adults and two children were displaced after a three-alarm fire broke out at a home in Dorchester early Friday, officials said.

At around 2:50 a.m., “heavy fire” could be seen from the second and third floors of the occupied three-family home at 15 Castle Rock St. No injuries were reported. Firefighters had “limited access” to the building because of wires and trees, according to a tweet from the Boston Fire Department’s official twitter account.