Acting Mayor Janey re-submits proposed budget for Boston

Now, Janey’s administration says in budget resubmission that the city will make “further investment in core city services and resident needs, while centering an equitable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Her proposal represents a year-over-year increase of $152 million, or 4.2 percent, and the resubmission follows more than three dozen council hearings and working sessions in recent weeks. Earlier this month, the council rejected the acting mayor’s initial budget offering, a typical step in the budget process.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey re-submitted a $3.76 billion proposed operating budget for next fiscal year to the City Council on Friday, in what is a standard part of the annual budget process.

“During the past fifteen months, Boston has come together like never before, and we must take that spirit of collaboration and compassion and translate it into real investments for the City of Boston and our residents,” Janey said in a statement.

The resubmission includes direct investments of $1 million in green jobs, $1 million in job training in the hardest hit industries, and $1 million in job training for artists. It also includes an additional $4 million to expand a city summer jobs programs, and $1 million to support the creation of affordable mixed use commercial space and support the long term preservation of affordable units, among other measures.

The proposal also recommends the creation of the city’s first workforce development chief and $300,000 in jobs and work opportunities for young adults, according to Janey’s office.

Councilor Kenzie Bok, chairwoman of the council’s ways and means committee, emphasized that Boston needs a strong budget for the year ahead, given its economic recovery from the pandemic.

“We are poised as a city to make major investments in key recovery needs such as green jobs, affordable housing, and a robust capital plan,” she said. “I am very glad that, through the council’s budget scrutiny process, we’ve been able to work with the administration to make important further adjustments that increase funding for safer streets and sidewalks, support our low-income retirees, enhance fire coverage, and expand job opportunities for young adults.”

The budget proposal will now be considered by the City Council, which will approve or reject it before the end of the month. The new fiscal year starts July 1.

There have been tension between Janey and the council recently, with the council approving a rule change that gives that body the power to remove Janey as council president, which would hypothetically strip her of the acting mayor title.

Three councilors — Andrea Campbell, Annissa Essaibi George, and Michelle Wu — are running against Janey in this year’s crowded and pitched mayoral race. All three will now have the opportunity to vote on Janey’s resubmitted budget.

