Baby swan dies after being rescued on the Esplanade earlier this month

A baby swan that was rescued from its home on the Charles River Esplanade after having difficulty swimming earlier this month died in a rehabilitation facility, officials said.

The cygnet was rescued by a Boston Animal Control officer on June 1, after Boston 311 received a report of an “injured/sick” swan, the Globe reported. The rescue came just one day after the swan’s mother died of unidentified causes. The cygnets were hatched beginning on May 24.

When it was rescued, the cygnet was taken to a “reputable wildlife rehabber” on the South Shore, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department said in a statement. After days of improving condition, plans were made for returning the cygnet to its home in the Storrow Lagoon. Then the cygnet “took an unexpected downturn” while at the rehab facility and died last week.