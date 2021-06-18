Bear captured on video breaking into car in New Hampshire

Residents of Thornton, N.H., can now rest easy knowing the culprit behind a series of vehicle break-inshas been identified — as a bear.

The black bear has been spotted in town over the past few weeks just as residents began reporting to police that their vehicles had been broken into, Thornton Police Chief Ken Miller said. The bear has primarily been seen on Mad River Road and Upper Mad River Road.

Police believe the bear is looking for food, and they are urging residents to remove food items from their vehicles and not to leave trash outside. In several instances, the bear has climbed into a vehicle’s trunk or the bed of a truck to try and get a bite to eat.