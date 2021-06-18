Brockton man charged with child rape, sex trafficking

Boston police said Louis-Jeune was arrested Thursday morning at his residence.

In a statement, police identified the defendant as Kharee Louis-Jeune. His lawyer didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment Friday morning.

A 33-year-old Brockton man was arrested Thursday on child rape and sex trafficking charges, according to Boston police.

Later Thursday, legal filings show, he was arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court on two counts of child rape and one count each of trafficking a person for sexual servitude, possession of child pornography, distributing material of a child engaged in a sexual act, enticing a child under 16, and extortion by threat of injury.

Advertisement

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf, and Judge Paul Treseler ordered him held on $50,000 cash bail, records show.

In a document filed with the court explaining his reasons for ordering bail, Treseler cited multiple elements including the fact that the case involves the alleged “rape of [a] child on video.”

If Louis-Jeune posts bail, records show, he’ll have to surrender his passport and submit to GPS monitoring, have no contact with the alleged victim or witnesses, stay out of Boston, and refrain from using social media, among other conditions.

His next court date is slated for July 16.

Several television news outlets identified Louis-Jeune a volunteer coach with the Brockton High football team, though school officials didn’t immediately return voice and email messages from the Globe seeking confirmation on Friday.

Aides to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins didn’t immediately return emails seeking comment Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.