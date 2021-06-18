Cardinal O’Malley welcomes Catholics back to Mass in video

“The Mass, for us, is a very sacred moment,” O’Malley said in the video , which was released to the media on Friday. . “But it’s also a sacred meal. It brings us to the Last Supper, where Jesus is making a gift of himself to us so that we will have the strength to be able to make a gift of ourselves to others.”

Cardinal Sean O’Malley welcomed Catholics back to Mass in a new video posted ahead of the reinstatement of the Sunday Mass obligation on Father’s Day, saying the church is a family and a spiritual home.

Advertisement

The obligation for Catholics in the Boston Archdiocese to attend Sunday Mass was lifted during the coronavirus pandemic, as churches closed their doors and many services moved online. O’Malley announced earlier this month that the requirement would be reinstated Sunday.

In the video, the cardinal reflected on the painful sacrifices that families have made during the pandemic as they have been separated from loved ones and their faith communities.

“Thank God, things are beginning to change, things are beginning to open,” he said. “We have the opportunity to once again come together as God’s people.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.