Celtics, Holy Cross legend Bob Cousy honored with statue in Worcester

A statue of Celtics and Holy Cross legend Bob Cousy was unveiled Friday afternoon outside Worcester’s DCU Center in a ceremony packed with dignitaries and full of laudatory speeches,

“If I’d known I was gonna be eulogized, I would have done the only decent thing and died for it,” the 92-year-old Cousy, who has lived in the city nearly 70 years, quipped.

Cousy told the crowd at the event that he had two loves in his life — his wife, Missie, who died of pneumonia in 2013 after 63 years of marriage, and the city of Worcester.