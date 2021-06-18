Celtics, Holy Cross legend Bob Cousy honored with statue in Worcester

A statue of Celtics and Holy Cross legend Bob Cousy was unveiled Friday afternoon outside Worcester’s DCU Center in a ceremony packed with dignitaries and full of laudatory speeches,
“If I’d known I was gonna be eulogized, I would have done the only decent thing and died for it,” the 92-year-old Cousy, who has lived in the city nearly 70 years, quipped.
Cousy told the crowd at the event that he had two loves in his life — his wife, Missie, who died of pneumonia in 2013 after 63 years of marriage, and the city of Worcester.
“I’m a Worcester guy!” said Cousy.
The statue was dedicated in a ceremony attended by Governor Charlie Baker, Celtics owners Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, Attorney General Maura Healey, Holy Cross President Philip Boroughs, Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty, and other local elected officials.
Cousy played for the Celtics from 1950 until 1963 and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1971. Cousy won six NBA championships with the Celtics and was named an All-Star 13 times.
He was also a familiar face and voice for decades to Celtics fans as as a color commentator for the team’s games.
The statue was designed by sculptor Omri Amrany, who designed the statue of Michael Jordan that stands outside Chicago’s United Center, and many of the statues outside Los Angeles’s Staples Center.
Cousy said he was honored by the turnout for the event and thanked many of the participants individually.
