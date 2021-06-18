Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze in Somerville

Firefighters from several communities were battling a three-alarm fire Friday afternoon at 93 Temple St. in Somerville, officials said.
Crews were on scene as of 5 p.m. and no further information was available, a Somerville fire dispatcher said.
Firefighters from Cambridge and Medford assisted at the scene of the heavy fire , according to Twitter posts made shortly before 4 p.m. by the Cambridge Fire Department and the Medford firefighters union.
The fire displaced eight adults but no children, the Massachusetts Red Cross said in a tweet.
“We will offer comfort, financial assistance, and long-term recovery services,” the organization said.
Video posted online shows heavy flames coming out of the rear of the top floor of a three-decker. A photo taken later shows a rear section of the home reduced to charred timbers alongside vinyl siding that has been melted by the heat.
