fb-pixel Skip to main content

Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze in Somerville

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Correspondent,Updated June 18, 2021, 13 minutes ago

Firefighters from several communities were battling a three-alarm fire Friday afternoon at 93 Temple St. in Somerville, officials said.

Crews were on scene as of 5 p.m. and no further information was available, a Somerville fire dispatcher said.

Firefighters from Cambridge and Medford assisted at the scene of the heavy fire , according to Twitter posts made shortly before 4 p.m. by the Cambridge Fire Department and the Medford firefighters union.

The fire displaced eight adults but no children, the Massachusetts Red Cross said in a tweet.

“We will offer comfort, financial assistance, and long-term recovery services,” the organization said.

Video posted online shows heavy flames coming out of the rear of the top floor of a three-decker. A photo taken later shows a rear section of the home reduced to charred timbers alongside vinyl siding that has been melted by the heat.

Advertisement

This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.

Boston Globe video