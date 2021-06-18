Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze in Somerville

Firefighters from several communities were battling a three-alarm fire Friday afternoon at 93 Temple St. in Somerville, officials said.

Crews were on scene as of 5 p.m. and no further information was available, a Somerville fire dispatcher said.

Firefighters from Cambridge and Medford assisted at the scene of the heavy fire , according to Twitter posts made shortly before 4 p.m. by the Cambridge Fire Department and the Medford firefighters union.