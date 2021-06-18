Infant seriously hurt in Raynham crash

The 1-year-old, Procopio said, was a passenger in a 2005 Toyota Sienna van driven by a 28-year-old Fall River woman. There were two other passengers, as well: a 3-year-old child and a 40-year-old Fall River man.

In a statement, agency spokesman David Procopio said the crash occurred around 9:40 p.m. on the southbound side of Route 24.

A 1-year-old child was seriously injured in a two-car crash in Raynham on Thursday night, State Police said.

The other vehicle, Procopio said, was a 2014 Volvo S60 sedan driven by a 17-year-old Taunton resident.

“Preliminary investigation by MSP suggests that at approximately 9:40 p.m. the Sienna was southbound on Route 24 when it changed lanes from the left lane to the right lane because it was approaching a road construction setup that caused the left lane to be closed ahead,” Procopio said.

He said signs were “clearly posted” indicating the left lane was closed.

“The investigation suggests that, simultaneously, the Volvo S60 was also southbound,” Procopio said. “The Volvo’s front end impacted the rear end of the Sienna in the right lane, causing both vehicles to spin out of control.”

The 1-year-old was taken to Boston Medical Center with what Procopio described as “serious” injuries. He said he didn’t immediately have a condition update on the child Friday morning.

“The other child and both adult passengers in the Sienna were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton with minor injuries,” Procopio said. “The driver of the Volvo was transported to Morton Hospital in Taunton with minor injuries.”

The probe remains active, he said. No charges had been announced as of Friday morning.

“The investigation into the facts and circumstances of the crash is ongoing and is being conducted by Troop D of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County,” Procopio said. “No further information is being released at this time.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.