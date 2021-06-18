Juneteenth celebrated in Nubian Square

About 200 people joined Governor Charlie Baker and Acting Mayor Kim Janey in Nubian Square in Roxbury Friday evening for One Night in Boston, a festive event that kicked off a weekend of Juneteenth festivities, one day after the the annual commemoration of the end of slavery became a federal holiday.
The event, held in a parking lot at the corner of Warren and Palmer streets, marked the launch of King Boston’s annual Juneteenth National Independence Day celebration.
It featured a musical performance from the Boston Children’s Chorus, with a film premiere of “One Night in Boston” and music from DJ Chubby Chub planned for later in the evening.
Janey spoke at the gathering after raising the Juneteenth flag on City Hill Plaza earlier Friday.
Juneteenth has long been celebrated by Black Americans as the anniversary of June 19, 1865, the date that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, finally learned that they had been freed, two months after the surrender of the Confederate Army and about two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
President Biden signed a bill Thursday that made Juneteenth the nation’s first new federal holiday since the creation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.
Saturday will mark Massachusetts’ first official celebration of Juneteenth, which is also known as Emancipation Day and Black Independence Day.
Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com. Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.