Juneteenth celebrated in Nubian Square

About 200 people joined Governor Charlie Baker and Acting Mayor Kim Janey in Nubian Square in Roxbury Friday evening for One Night in Boston, a festive event that kicked off a weekend of Juneteenth festivities, one day after the the annual commemoration of the end of slavery became a federal holiday.

The event, held in a parking lot at the corner of Warren and Palmer streets, marked the launch of King Boston’s annual Juneteenth National Independence Day celebration.

It featured a musical performance from the Boston Children’s Chorus, with a film premiere of “One Night in Boston” and music from DJ Chubby Chub planned for later in the evening.