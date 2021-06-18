New England news in brief

A 36-year-old Palmer woman died and a juvenile was seriously injured in a rollover crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike Friday afternoon, according to State Police. The woman was driving a 2005 Subaru Forester eastbound when she lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over and cross into the westbound lane at 1:45 p.m., State Police said in a statement. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Witnesses and emergency personnel attempted to perform life-saving measures on the woman, but she died of her injuries, State Police said. The juvenile was taken to Baystate Hospital with serious injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation, State Police said.

RAYNHAM

Infant seriously injured in crash

A 1-year-old child was seriously injured in a two-car crash on Route 24 south around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, State Police said. The child was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital. The condition was not known Friday. The child was riding in a Toyota Sienna van driven by a 28-year-old woman from Fall River, State Police said in a statement. The child was riding along with a 3-year-old and a 40-year-old man from Fall River when the car changed lanes due to road construction, the statement said. At the same time, a Volvo S60 sedan driven by a 17-year-old from Taunton was traveling on the highway and it rear-ended the van, “causing both vehicles to spin out of control,” the statement said. The 1-year-old suffered the most serious injuries. The driver and other passengers in the van were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton for treatment of minor injuries. The Volvo driver was taken to Morton Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, State Police said. The crash remains under investigation.

WAYLAND

Police seek man who approached teen

Police are looking for a man believed to be in his 30s or 40s who they say asked a 13-year-old girl to get into his car as she walked back from a neighbor’s house Tuesday. He is described as a white male, with dark eyes and a wide jaw “and looking as if he works out,” police said. The teen was headed home around 6:05 p.m. when the man allegedly stopped and asked her if she wanted to get in his vehicle, a small black sedan, according to police. The girl immediately returned to her friend’s home and the man left the area. On Friday, police were able to obtain an image of the car they believe the man was driving, Police Chief Sean Gibbons said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wayland Police at 508-358-4721.

MERRIMACK, N.H.

3 injured in fire at lake home

A woman was injured when she jumped from a second-story balcony Thursday night to escape a massive blaze that destroyed a Cape-style home on Baboosic Lake, fire officials said. Two firefighters were also injured in the fire that broke out shortly before 7 p.m. at 2 Shore Drive Extension. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames and a second-alarm was immediately struck, drawing crews from several surrounding communities, the department said in a statement. The woman who jumped from the balcony was rescued by a passing boater, who took her to an ambulance waiting on shore, which took her to a hospital, the statement said. Her condition was not known. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and had been released from the hospital by Friday morning, Fire Chief Matthew Duke said. By 11 p.m., the fire was mostly out, but the home was on the verge of collapsing. A backhoe from the town’s public works department arrived to tear down the house, allowing firefighters to continue fighting the fire in hard-to -each areas, Duke said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

THORNTON, N.H.

Bear filmed breaking into car

Residents can rest easy knowing the culprit behind a series of vehicle break-ins has been identified on video as a bear. The black bear has been spotted in the town over the past few weeks, just as residents began reporting to police that their vehicles had been broken into, Police Chief Ken Miller said. Police believe the bear is looking for food, and they are urging residents to remove food items from their vehicles and not to leave trash outside. In several instances, the bear has climbed into a vehicle’s trunk or the bed of a truck to try and get a bite to eat.



