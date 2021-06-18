Disability rights advocates note that Eleanor Slater Hospital review isn’t really independent

McKee last month enlisted the Hospital Association of Rhode Island and Care New England to independently review Eleanor Slater, the state’s hospital of last resort for people with complex medical and psychiatric needs, and its clinical and operational programs. But it is not actually independent, Disability Rights Rhode Island’s executive director said in a letter to McKee Thursday.

A disability rights advocacy group said Thursday it has “serious concerns” about the way Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee’s administration is evaluating patient care and quality at the troubled state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital.

“As you may be already aware, HARI is the trade association and lobbyist for Rhode Island hospitals, and as such, is not a disinterested third party suitable to undertake this comprehensive review,” Morna A. Murray wrote. “In fact, the notion that HARI is best suited to conduct an ‘evaluation’ of potential wrongdoing by one of its paying members, makes a mockery of those patients, among others, who are entrusting their care to ESH.”

Disability Rights Rhode Island is a federally funded organization that protects and advocates for the legal rights of people with disabilities.

It has raised a number of concerns about Eleanor Slater, the financially troubled state-run hospital. The hospital has locations in Cranston and Burrillville. Patients have a variety of conditions. Some are on ventilators. Others have been ordered by a court for mental health treatment.

There are several ongoing reviews of Eleanor Slater, including by Disability Rights Rhode Island itself. It said it’s interviewed witnesses and sent document requests.

Though its investigation is ongoing, the advocacy group’s letter to McKee Thursday cited problems including serious patient rights violations, noncompliance with federal policies, inappropriate discharges, “unrefuted staff allegations of patient neglect at Zambarano Unit,” and “a culture of intimidation reported by numerous staff.”

Eleanor Slater is run by the state Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities, and Hospitals.

The review by the hospital association will make things no better, Disability Rights Rhode Island said. The organization called for an outside, independent expert without professional ties to the hospital or the department that runs it.

“In addition to the lack of independent review that HARI or its other member hospital systems would provide, other problems loom,” Murray said. “The personal and professional interconnections between individuals appointed to and/or employed by HARI, ESH, and BHDDH are numerous as well. These connections are concerning and may imply, if not actually create, non-transparency and bias, not to mention the potential risks to patients with serious disabilities.”

