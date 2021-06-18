fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: The last day of school in Boston

By Felicia Gans and John Tlumacki Globe Staff,Updated June 18, 2021, 53 minutes ago
At the Otis Elementary School, third-grade students Favor Nkweti, left, and her best friend, Arianis Trejos, hugged each other as they said their goodbyes.
At the Otis Elementary School, third-grade students Favor Nkweti, left, and her best friend, Arianis Trejos, hugged each other as they said their goodbyes.John Tlumacki

After an unprecedented school year that included mostly remote learning for many students, Boston Public Schools celebrated its final day of school on Friday.

“You worked hard and embodied resiliency throughout a school year unlike any other,” Acting Mayor Kim Janey wrote in a tweet Friday afternoon. “Enjoy your summer and have fun!”

In a statement to the community, district leaders wrote that despite the challenges of the past 14 months, they have “provided a runway for continued progress and transformation.”

A Globe photojournalist on Friday visited the Otis Elementary School in East Boston, where some students were emotional as they hugged their friends and teachers goodbye for the summer.

Advertisement

K2 Teacher Lilliana Castro comforted her student, Frank Velasquez, 6, who cried as he was leaving.
K2 Teacher Lilliana Castro comforted her student, Frank Velasquez, 6, who cried as he was leaving.John Tlumacki
Second graders Sky Feliz, left, and her friend, Malak Mariane, held each other as they left school.
Second graders Sky Feliz, left, and her friend, Malak Mariane, held each other as they left school.John Tlumacki
First grader Naomi Castro, right, comforted her friend and classmate Aliyah Francios as the two left the school.
First grader Naomi Castro, right, comforted her friend and classmate Aliyah Francios as the two left the school.John Tlumacki
K2 teacher Julia Trainor hugged student Mateo Chavez in her classroom.
K2 teacher Julia Trainor hugged student Mateo Chavez in her classroom.John Tlumacki
Remote student Lindsay Esteban, 6, showed up at school to give her K2 teacher, Keisha Bodden, a bouquet of roses. Lindsay's father, Weldy, stood next to her.
Remote student Lindsay Esteban, 6, showed up at school to give her K2 teacher, Keisha Bodden, a bouquet of roses. Lindsay's father, Weldy, stood next to her.John Tlumacki

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.