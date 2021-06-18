Photos: The last day of school in Boston

After an unprecedented school year that included mostly remote learning for many students, Boston Public Schools celebrated its final day of school on Friday.

“You worked hard and embodied resiliency throughout a school year unlike any other,” Acting Mayor Kim Janey wrote in a tweet Friday afternoon. “Enjoy your summer and have fun!”

In a statement to the community, district leaders wrote that despite the challenges of the past 14 months, they have “provided a runway for continued progress and transformation.”