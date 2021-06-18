Police release sketch of man who allegedly asked girl to get into his car

The 13-year-old girl was headed home around 6:05 p.m. Tuesday night when the man allegedly stopped and asked her if she wanted to get in his vehicle, a small black sedan, according to police. The girl then immediately returned to her friend’s home and the man left the area.

Wayland police released a composite sketch Thursday of a man they believe asked a young girl to get into his car as she walked back from a neighbor’s house Tuesday.

The man is described as “a white male, black hair, darker eyes with bush eyebrows, a wider jaw, possibly between 30-40 years old, and looking as if he works out,” according to police.

On Friday morning, police were able to obtain an image of the car they believe the man was driving, Wayland Police Chief Sean Gibbons said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wayland Police at 508-358-4721.

