Summer officially begins on Father’s Day with a bit of heat, humidity

It will be warm Friday afternoon with highs in the lower 80s as some clouds increase.

There are changes in the forecast throughout the weekend including humidity, heat, and the chance for a few showers.

We’ve just enjoyed a pair of stunning days with low humidity and warm temperatures by day and comfortably cool temperatures at night.

The end of the work week comes with sunny skies to start and increasing clouds to finish. It will be warmer Friday with readings in the lower 80s inland, though it will stay cooler on the tip of Cape Ann, on Cape Cod, and on the Islands.

A warm front will approach the region overnight, the divide between much more humid air and the comfortable stuff we’ve enjoyed.

As this boundary transitions through a few showers are possible in the wee hours of Saturday morning but will be moving away before the day really gets started. Any showers should be light.

There is the chance for a shower or two early Saturday and again Saturday evening, but it’s more likely we miss them altogether. WeatherBell

This will set us up for a warm and humid start to the weekend with temperatures on Saturday easily getting into the 80s. How warm things get will ultimately depend on the amount of sunshine.

Late Saturday evening a cold front will cross the area with another round of potential showers and thunderstorms. I am not optimistic for much shower activity, but it can’t be ruled out. Thunderstorms are also possible in a widely scattered fashion.

Father’s Day is the day with the most amount of daylight this year and is also when astronomical summer officially begins, at 11:32 p.m.

It will be warm on Father’s Day as temperatures reach well into the 80s. NOAA

It will be a glorious day. Temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 80s and even at the beaches it will be quite warm with a gentle breeze blowing any marine air out to sea.

Monday will be hot. Monday will also be humid. Temperatures will reach at or above 90 degrees for the eighth time this year.

Another cold front approaches Tuesday. By then, moisture from what will likely be Tropical Storm Claudette will have gone into the Gulf of Mexico and then be headed northward. Whether some of this moisture is able to become part of the cold front or not is still questionable, but either way there’s another chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.

If the moisture from Claudette does become involved we’d be looking at heavier downpours and perhaps some beneficial rain but nothing more notable.

Tropical moisture is forecast to bring heavy rain to the Gulf Coast this weekend. NOAA

Thereafter the weather returns to seasonable temperatures in the 70s to near 80 with lower levels of humidity for the middle of next week.

This forecast keeps New England from enduring any prolonged heat, something that the western part of the country is suffering through, with tens of millions of people experiencing not only incredible heat but, in some cases, unprecedented drought. Those headlines will not be changing anytime soon.