Winchester man found with early signs of hypothermia near Crane Beach in Ipswich

The beach was closed and gated when officers arrived to find a vehicle in the parking lot that was traced to the Winchester man, the statement said.

Ipswich officials received an “open line” 911 call Thursday evening that was traced to the Crane Beach area and began searching around 9:15 p.m., according to a statement from Police Chief Paul Nikas.

Officers searched the beach and found several personal items about 1 mile east of the lot. They were soon joined by personnel from the fire department, the North Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council, and the State Police Air Wing and K-9 units, according to the statement.

Advertisement

About 12:30 a.m., State Police in a helicopter found the man about 3 miles east of the lot, close to the mouth of the Essex River, Nikas said.

The man had been in the water earlier and had begun to experience the early stages of hypothermia. He was taken to the parking lot and treated by paramedics before being taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital, according to the statement.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.