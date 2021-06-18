Woman dies, juvenile injured, after rollover crash on Mass. Pike in Chicopee

A 36-year-old woman died and a juvenile was seriously injured in a rollover crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Chicopee Friday afternoon, according to State Police.
The woman, who was from Palmer, was driving a 2005 Subaru Forester on Interstate 90 east when she lost control , causing the vehicle to rollover and cross into the westbound lane at 1:45 p.m., State Police said in a statement.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Witnesses to the crash and emergency personnel attempted to perform life-saving measures on the woman, but she died of her injuries, State Police said. The juvenile was taken to Baystate Hospital with serious injuries.
Advertisement
The cause of the crash is under investigation, State Police said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.