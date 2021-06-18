Woman dies, juvenile injured, after rollover crash on Mass. Pike in Chicopee

A 36-year-old woman died and a juvenile was seriously injured in a rollover crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Chicopee Friday afternoon, according to State Police.

The woman, who was from Palmer, was driving a 2005 Subaru Forester on Interstate 90 east when she lost control , causing the vehicle to rollover and cross into the westbound lane at 1:45 p.m., State Police said in a statement.