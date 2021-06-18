About 70 percent of parents, other caregivers experienced mental health problems during the pandemic, CDC study finds

A new study has confirmed what might come as no surprise to parents and other unpaid caregivers: The coronavirus pandemic has taken a heavy toll on their mental health.

The survey, published Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, found that parents, unpaid caregivers of adults, or people in both roles were five times more likely to experience symptoms of mental health problems during the pandemic than were people not in those roles. About 70 percent of the caregivers surveyed reported experiencing symptoms of anxiety or depression, trauma or stress related disorders, or suicidal thoughts.

The new survey highlights the challenges faced by parents during the pandemic: As schools around the country closed to in-person learning and child care facilities were shuttered to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many parents were left juggling work responsibilities while helping their children navigate remote learning. The situation contributed to an exodus of women from the workforce, many of whom were forced to choose between their job and caring for their children.