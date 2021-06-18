Pence heckled during speech at conservative conference in Florida

Pence was introducing himself as “a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican ― in that order,” when some shouted taunts in between breaks in cheers from the audience. Shouts of “traitor” could be heard as Pence spoke.

Former vice president Mike Pence was briefly heckled Friday as he began a speech at a conference organized by the conservative Faith and Freedom Coalition in Florida.

Security guards removed those who shouted at Pence, according to the Tampa Bay Times, which also reported that dozens of attendees left the room as Pence spoke.

Pence has been a target of supporters of former president Donald Trump since he refused to take action that would interfere with the certification of the election results in January. Some in the mob who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 called for Pence’s hanging, and he and other lawmakers were brought to secure locations when Trump supporters breached the Capitol building.

The former Indiana governor has long been expected to seek the Republican nomination for president, and has been making speeches to highlight his conservative bona fides in recent weeks. He made a stop in New Hampshire earlier this month where he told attendees that he wasn’t sure that he and his former boss would ever see “eye to eye” on the events of Jan. 6. But he added that he would “always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people.”

In his speech Friday, Pence praised Trump, calling his service as vice president “the greatest honor of my life.”

Republicans who did not support Trump’s attempts to overturn the election results have faced a chilly reception from conservative audiences in recent months. Senator Mitt Romney was booed at a gathering of Utah Republicans at the party’s state convention last month, and fended off an attempt by Trump supporters to censure him. Several other lawmakers who voted to impeach or convict Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 attack were formally censured by their state party committees.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.