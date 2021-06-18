Targeting Biden, Catholic bishops advance controversial communion plan

The decision, made public on Friday, is aimed at the nation’s second Catholic president, the most religiously observant commander-in-chief since Jimmy Carter, and exposes bitter divisions in American Catholicism. It capped three days of contentious debate at a virtual June meeting of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. The measure was approved by a vote of 73% in favor and 24% opposed.

The Roman Catholic bishops of the United States, flouting a warning from the Vatican, have overwhelmingly voted to draft a statement on the sacrament of the Eucharist, advancing a political push by conservative bishops to deny President Joe Biden communion because of his support of abortion rights.

The Eucharist, also called Holy Communion, is one of the most sacred rituals in Christianity, and bishops have grown worried in recent years about declining Mass attendance and misunderstanding of the importance of the sacrament to Catholic life.

But the move to target a president, who has regularly attended Mass throughout his life, is striking coming from leaders of the president’s own faith, particularly after many conservative Catholics turned a blind eye to the sexual improprieties of former President Donald Trump. It reveals a uniquely American Catholicism increasingly at odds with Rome.

The text of the proposal itself has not been written, and would ultimately require approval by a two-thirds majority vote. The proposed outline said it would “include the theological foundation for the Church’s discipline concerning the reception of Holy Communion and a special call for those Catholics who are cultural, political, or parochial leaders to witness the faith.”

Biden, like Pope Francis, embodies a liberal Christianity focused less on sexual politics and more on racial inequality, climate change and poverty. His administration is a reversal of the power that opponents of abortion, including bishops who advanced the measure, enjoyed under Trump.

The bishops are expected to vote on the forthcoming statement in November, ahead of the midterm elections, and anti-abortion advocates already see political opportunity in the bishops’ plan.

So far, Republicans are “not having much luck demonizing Biden,” so they are testing abortion as a potential issue on which to criticize him, said Mike Mikus, a political consultant in Pittsburgh who advises Democratic campaigns.

“The point is to mobilize Republicans; it is all a play to the base,” he said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.