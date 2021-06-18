State is making a push to move the needle on vaccination

How did we reach point where we have to bribe people?
Re “Lottery planned to bolster vaccines” (Metro, June 16): Any effort that persuades people to get vaccinated in a pandemic that has already killed more than 600,000 in the United States alone is commendable. And yet, I can’t help but wonder how we became a society in which people have to be bribed to stay healthy and alive.
Joel A. Spiegel
Winchester
Vax Express is a great example of how to reach people
Camille Caldera’s article about the Vax Express (“All aboard,” Metro, June 17) was such a joy to read. Rising above all the other terrible national and international headlines, the news of this fabulous initiative to bring vaccinations directly to Boston’s underserved neighborhoods sends a clear message: Government is not just talk; it’s action.
The people behind the Vax Express sweetened the deal with free hot dogs, a $25 gift certificate to Shaw’s, and a chance at the state’s newly announced $1 million vaccine lottery. Best idea ever!
I send praise to Governor Baker, the MBTA, Keolis, CIC Health, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts for this brilliant collaboration to protect the community’s health and well-being.
L.J. Murphy
Cataumet