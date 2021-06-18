fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

State is making a push to move the needle on vaccination

Updated June 18, 2021, 1 hour ago
Jen Hohenboken, a registered nurse, administers a vaccine to Kaylee Hood at Gillette Stadium on June 14. The mass vaccination site administered its final doses before closing down as the Baker administration continues to shift its vaccine campaign to focus on more local and targeted outreach.
Jen Hohenboken, a registered nurse, administers a vaccine to Kaylee Hood at Gillette Stadium on June 14. The mass vaccination site administered its final doses before closing down as the Baker administration continues to shift its vaccine campaign to focus on more local and targeted outreach.Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

How did we reach point where we have to bribe people?

Re “Lottery planned to bolster vaccines” (Metro, June 16): Any effort that persuades people to get vaccinated in a pandemic that has already killed more than 600,000 in the United States alone is commendable. And yet, I can’t help but wonder how we became a society in which people have to be bribed to stay healthy and alive.

Joel A. Spiegel

Winchester


Vax Express is a great example of how to reach people

Camille Caldera’s article about the Vax Express (“All aboard,” Metro, June 17) was such a joy to read. Rising above all the other terrible national and international headlines, the news of this fabulous initiative to bring vaccinations directly to Boston’s underserved neighborhoods sends a clear message: Government is not just talk; it’s action.

Advertisement

The people behind the Vax Express sweetened the deal with free hot dogs, a $25 gift certificate to Shaw’s, and a chance at the state’s newly announced $1 million vaccine lottery. Best idea ever!

I send praise to Governor Baker, the MBTA, Keolis, CIC Health, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts for this brilliant collaboration to protect the community’s health and well-being.

L.J. Murphy

Cataumet

Globe Opinion