State is making a push to move the needle on vaccination

How did we reach point where we have to bribe people?

Re “Lottery planned to bolster vaccines” (Metro, June 16): Any effort that persuades people to get vaccinated in a pandemic that has already killed more than 600,000 in the United States alone is commendable. And yet, I can’t help but wonder how we became a society in which people have to be bribed to stay healthy and alive.

Joel A. Spiegel