Home of the Week: In Lincoln, mid-century modern for a multitude

Year built 1965

Square feet 3,836

Bedrooms 7

Baths 4

Sewer/water Private

Taxes $18,034 (2021)

The home may have been renovated, but the myriad windows, straight lines, and angles that make this a mid-century modern home remain unaltered.

The home is technically a Deck House, which means the interior works in harmony with the outdoors, a plus for a 2.5-acre plot near conservation land in a town that could well be the dictionary entry for “leafy suburb.”

The front entry opens into a foyer with wood and wrought-iron stairs to the main and lower levels. Upstairs, one arrives at an open layout comprising the living and formal dining areas. The living room, which is 566 square feet, beckons with a floor-to-ceiling white brick and slate wood-burning fireplace; a high ceiling of knotty wooden planks; exposed beams that offer a nice counterpoint to the white walls; open shelving; two lights that mirror flowers in bloom; and a wall of sliders to a deck that spans the space. The flooring throughout much of the home is hardwood.

Light pours into the formal dining space via a skylight and pairings of casement and picture windows. Globe lights illuminate the space after the sun sets.

Next door, the kitchen is paired with a significant breakfast room. Both spaces (totaling 336 square feet) feature exposed beams, track lighting, and casement/picture window pairings. Wood cabinets in a stain that matches the ceiling are topped with a white counter of man-made material. The appliances are white, and a peninsula offers seating for four. The flooring is new, a vinyl that mimics terrazzo. A door in the breakfast area opens onto a 238-square-foot screen porch.

The kitchen features natural-wood cabinetry and white appliances. Alex Loer

There are two bedrooms and full baths on this level, on the other side of the foyer. The owner suite — at 345 square feet not including the bath — features a sitting room that can be closed off with accordion doors, exposed beams, and a sharply angled ceiling. The sitting room offers skylights, and the bedroom has a three-door closet. Both spaces come with carpeting and large muntin-less windows. The updated en-suite bath features a double floating vanity topped with stone, a glass subway tile backsplash, a ceramic tile floor, and a tub/shower combination with glass doors.

The suite shares this end of the home with a 127-square-foot bedroom with a double-door closet and an updated full bath with a single vanity topped with stone, a ceramic tile floor, and a shower/tub combination.

The lower level includes a 468-square-foot family room with a wood-burning fireplace and four sliders to a patio, two full baths with single vanities and tub/shower combinations, a laundry/utility room with a sink, and five bedrooms, ranging from 125 to 150 square feet. The flooring is laminate.

Exposed brick, such as the wall that surrounds this fireplace, is popular with buyers regardless of the home style. Alex Loer

The property comes with a two-vehicle carport and a built-in pool. The updates include a hot-water heating system with mini-splits, a ductless air-conditioning system, a new driveway, and a generator.

Bill Janovitz and John Tse of the Janovitz+Tse Team at Compass have the listing. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on the property.

See more photos of the property below:

A slider connects the kitchen and the screen porch. Alex Loer

A shed for yard and pool tools. Alex Loer

The owner bath has a tub/shower combination and a long dual vanity. Alex Loer

The walkway is lined with mature landscaping. Alex Loer

The in-ground pool. Alex Loer

A playroom/office. Alex Loer

The screen porch overlooks the pool. Alex Loer

The kitchen island offers seating for at least three. Alex Loer

open shelving. Alex Loer

The home gym. Alex Loer

The exterior facade is a wall of windows. Alex Loer

A quiet place to relax and read under a skylight. Alex Loer

A wide window engages the room with natural elements. Alex Loer

One of the home's four bathrooms. Alex Loer

The primary bedroom. Alex Loer

Windows to the side and top of the front door flood the entrance with natural light. Alex Loer

The formal dining area is part of an open layout. Alex Loer

The home sits on 2.5 acres. Alex Loer

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.