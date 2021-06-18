450 days later, the MIAA Tournament makes a triumphant return

Dover-Sherborn 4, Martha’s Vineyard 0 — Senior Kyle Pucci opened with a strikeout during a perfect first inning and junior Ethan Lynch (6 IP, 4 K, 1 BB) went the distance to propel the No. 17 Raiders (7-10) in a Division 3 South preliminary round game. The Raiders will face No. 1 Middleboro (14-0) Monday at 4 p.m.

For the first time in 450 days, the MIAA held state tournament games and student-athletes seized the moment. Several programs recorded their first tournament wins, inexperienced players and teams flashed their potential with the stakes raised, milestones were reached, and there were many nail-biting finishes on a Friday that featured over 220 games in Eastern Massachusetts. Here are some of the highlights from fantastic Friday:

Whitman-Hanson girls’ lacrosse rallies in OT

Whitman-Hanson 13, Canton 12 — The No. 18 Panthers (4-10) trailed at the No. 15 Bulldogs, 12-7, but came back to force overtime behind a goal from sophomore Ella Nagle, who went on to score the overtime winner in a Division 1 South preliminary round game.

A first for Cohasset baseball

Cohasset 5, Millis 3 — Junior Colin Madden has turned in some impressive performances this season, but had yet to earn a varsity win until Friday when he led the No. 10 Skippers (7-5) past Millis. Travis McKeen hit the go-ahead double in the third inning and recorded the save, advancing Cohasset to face No. 9 Sturgis East Monday in the Division 4 South first round.

Scituate baseball sails in 7th

Scituate 7, Holliston 6 — Down 6-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, the No. 9 Sailors rallied for three runs in the final frame and Johnny Kinsley drove in Henry Gates for a walk-off win. The Sailors advance to face No. 8 Falmouth Monday at 4 p.m. in the Division 3 South first round.

A new benchmark for Marshfield wrestling

Braintree 36, Marshfield 28 — While the No. 4 Wamps (2-2) edged the No. 5 Rams (3-10) in the Division 1 South quarterfinals, senior Joe Hutt won his 152nd career match, setting a new program record for Marshfield.

Beverly softball pulls off an upset

Beverly 9, Medford 8 — Entering the Division 1 North bracket as the No. 26 seed, the Panthers (5-10) stunned the No. 7 Mustangs (7-4) in a back-and-forth affair. Down 8-5 in the seventh inning, the Panthers rallied behind clutch two-out hits from Emma Campbell and Nikki Erricola before Noelle McLane hit a three-run triple that put Beverly ahead for good.

Mashpee boys’ lacrosse nets first tourney win

Mashpee 15, Archbishop Williams 3 — The No. 3 Falcons (9-4) rolled past Archies in a Division 3 South first round game, earning the first state tournament win in program history. Jack Howard led the way with seven goals, Caesar Hendricks had a hat trick and four assists, and Kaden Eaton made 20 saves, as the Falcons advance to face No. 6 Cohasset in the sectional quarterfinals.

A first for Essex Tech boys’ lacrosse

Essex Tech 9, Lynnfield 7 — The No. 2 Hawks (13-1) held off No. 15 Lynnfield to earn the first state tournament win in program history in a Division 3 North first round game. Bryan Swaczyk led the way with two goals and four assists, and Calvin Heline added a hat trick with two assists.

A-B boys’ volleyball winless no more

Acton-Boxboro 3, Boston Latin 1 — Entering the Division 1 North bracket as the No. 19 seed with an 0-10 record, A-B took down the No. 14 Wolfpack in four sets (25-21, 25-27, 25-20, 25-17) to earn a crack at third-seeded Greater Lowell Monday.

Milestone for Norwell girls’ lacrosse star

Norwell 14, Old Colony 0 — Senior captain Allie Connerty logged her 200th career goal while leading the No. 3 Clippers (12-5) in a Division 2 South first round matchup with Old Colony.

Youth movement pays off for Billerica girls’ lacrosse

Billerica 13, Andover 12 — The only players with varsity experience carried the load for No. 16 Billerica (8-7) in a narrow win over MVC rival Andover in Division 1 North preliminary round action. Juniors Julia Trainor (6 goals, 2 assists) and Paige Murphy (4 goals) led an extremely young team that includes five eighth grade starters, including Sarah Macloud (3 goals).