450 days later, the MIAA Tournament makes a triumphant return

For the first time in 450 days, the MIAA held state tournament games and student-athletes seized the moment. Several programs recorded their first tournament wins, inexperienced players and teams flashed their potential with the stakes raised, milestones were reached, and there were many nail-biting finishes on a Friday that featured over 220 games in Eastern Massachusetts. Here are some of the highlights from fantastic Friday:
Dover-Sherborn opens with no-hitter
Dover-Sherborn 4, Martha’s Vineyard 0 — Senior Kyle Pucci opened with a strikeout during a perfect first inning and junior Ethan Lynch (6 IP, 4 K, 1 BB) went the distance to propel the No. 17 Raiders (7-10) in a Division 3 South preliminary round game. The Raiders will face No. 1 Middleboro (14-0) Monday at 4 p.m.
Varsity ⚾️ gets a big 4-0 win on the road / water at @MVRHSAthletics in the 1st round of the @MIAA033 D3 South baseball tourney. The Raiders earn a no hitter with Kyle Pucci & Ethan Lynch at the mound! Next up is at @MiddleboroAD on Monday, June 21st - time TBD
Whitman-Hanson girls’ lacrosse rallies in OT
Whitman-Hanson 13, Canton 12 — The No. 18 Panthers (4-10) trailed at the No. 15 Bulldogs, 12-7, but came back to force overtime behind a goal from sophomore Ella Nagle, who went on to score the overtime winner in a Division 1 South preliminary round game.
WH girls lax rallies from 12-7 deficit to win 13-12 in overtime. Ella Nagle had the equalizer and the game winner.
A first for Cohasset baseball
Cohasset 5, Millis 3 — Junior Colin Madden has turned in some impressive performances this season, but had yet to earn a varsity win until Friday when he led the No. 10 Skippers (7-5) past Millis. Travis McKeen hit the go-ahead double in the third inning and recorded the save, advancing Cohasset to face No. 9 Sturgis East Monday in the Division 4 South first round.
Skippers are moving on after a 5-3 win over Millis. Collin Madden gets his first career Varsity win on the mound. Travis Mckeen hits the go ahead double in the third inning and records the save in the seventh. Cohasset will travel to Sturgis East on Monday.
Scituate baseball sails in 7th
Scituate 7, Holliston 6 — Down 6-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, the No. 9 Sailors rallied for three runs in the final frame and Johnny Kinsley drove in Henry Gates for a walk-off win. The Sailors advance to face No. 8 Falmouth Monday at 4 p.m. in the Division 3 South first round.
Baseball - Final Score
Scituate - 7
Holliston - 6
SAILORS WIN! Johnny Kinsley drives in Gates to advance to the next round of the MIAA tournament ⚓️ Scituate will travel to Falmouth on Monday at 4 pm.
What an awesome game. Very impressed at the fight @HollistonAD showed.
A new benchmark for Marshfield wrestling
Braintree 36, Marshfield 28 — While the No. 4 Wamps (2-2) edged the No. 5 Rams (3-10) in the Division 1 South quarterfinals, senior Joe Hutt won his 152nd career match, setting a new program record for Marshfield.
Congratulations to Wrestler Joe Hutt who received his 152nd career win today making him the record holder for career wins at Marshfield High School!! Way to go Joe! Well deserved accomplishment.
Beverly softball pulls off an upset
Beverly 9, Medford 8 — Entering the Division 1 North bracket as the No. 26 seed, the Panthers (5-10) stunned the No. 7 Mustangs (7-4) in a back-and-forth affair. Down 8-5 in the seventh inning, the Panthers rallied behind clutch two-out hits from Emma Campbell and Nikki Erricola before Noelle McLane hit a three-run triple that put Beverly ahead for good.
Records and seeds mean nothing. It's the post season. 26th seed Beverly beats 7th seed Medford 9-8.
Mashpee boys’ lacrosse nets first tourney win
Mashpee 15, Archbishop Williams 3 — The No. 3 Falcons (9-4) rolled past Archies in a Division 3 South first round game, earning the first state tournament win in program history. Jack Howard led the way with seven goals, Caesar Hendricks had a hat trick and four assists, and Kaden Eaton made 20 saves, as the Falcons advance to face No. 6 Cohasset in the sectional quarterfinals.
Boys Lacrosse: MIAA South Division III— Mashpee Athletics (@MashpeeAthletic) June 18, 2021
Mashpee 15
Archbishop Williams 3
Jack Howard with 7 goals. Gabe Pereira with 4 goals and 3 assists and 11 for 3 on face offs. Caesar Hendricks with 3 goals 4 assists. Ian Cook with a goal Kaden Eaton with 20 saves on the game.
Made history
A first for Essex Tech boys’ lacrosse
Essex Tech 9, Lynnfield 7 — The No. 2 Hawks (13-1) held off No. 15 Lynnfield to earn the first state tournament win in program history in a Division 3 North first round game. Bryan Swaczyk led the way with two goals and four assists, and Calvin Heline added a hat trick with two assists.
Boy lax advances to the 2nd round with a win against Lynnfield 9-7. They will play Monday night at home at 6:30pm. Making history at Essex Tech!
A-B boys’ volleyball winless no more
Acton-Boxboro 3, Boston Latin 1 — Entering the Division 1 North bracket as the No. 19 seed with an 0-10 record, A-B took down the No. 14 Wolfpack in four sets (25-21, 25-27, 25-20, 25-17) to earn a crack at third-seeded Greater Lowell Monday.
ABVB wins FIRST game of the season vs. Boston Latin in the first round of the state tournament!!!
25-21, 25-27, 25-20, 25-17
Great team effort! Go ABVB!!!
Milestone for Norwell girls’ lacrosse star
Norwell 14, Old Colony 0 — Senior captain Allie Connerty logged her 200th career goal while leading the No. 3 Clippers (12-5) in a Division 2 South first round matchup with Old Colony.
Congrats to Allie Connerty on scoring her 200th goal today. Allie completed this milestone in just 3 seasons!
Youth movement pays off for Billerica girls’ lacrosse
Billerica 13, Andover 12 — The only players with varsity experience carried the load for No. 16 Billerica (8-7) in a narrow win over MVC rival Andover in Division 1 North preliminary round action. Juniors Julia Trainor (6 goals, 2 assists) and Paige Murphy (4 goals) led an extremely young team that includes five eighth grade starters, including Sarah Macloud (3 goals).
Girls Lax grinds it out!
Billerica 13
Andover 12