MIAA TOURNAMENT | DAY 1

450 days later, the MIAA Tournament makes a triumphant return

By Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated June 18, 2021, 1 hour ago
The Needham boys' lacrosse team was in a jubilant mood during Friday's 12-9 win over Xaverian in the the first round of the Division 1 South tourney.
The Needham boys' lacrosse team was in a jubilant mood during Friday's 12-9 win over Xaverian in the the first round of the Division 1 South tourney.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

For the first time in 450 days, the MIAA held state tournament games and student-athletes seized the moment. Several programs recorded their first tournament wins, inexperienced players and teams flashed their potential with the stakes raised, milestones were reached, and there were many nail-biting finishes on a Friday that featured over 220 games in Eastern Massachusetts. Here are some of the highlights from fantastic Friday:

Dover-Sherborn opens with no-hitter

Dover-Sherborn 4, Martha’s Vineyard 0 — Senior Kyle Pucci opened with a strikeout during a perfect first inning and junior Ethan Lynch (6 IP, 4 K, 1 BB) went the distance to propel the No. 17 Raiders (7-10) in a Division 3 South preliminary round game. The Raiders will face No. 1 Middleboro (14-0) Monday at 4 p.m.

Whitman-Hanson girls’ lacrosse rallies in OT

Whitman-Hanson 13, Canton 12 — The No. 18 Panthers (4-10) trailed at the No. 15 Bulldogs, 12-7, but came back to force overtime behind a goal from sophomore Ella Nagle, who went on to score the overtime winner in a Division 1 South preliminary round game.

A first for Cohasset baseball

Cohasset 5, Millis 3 — Junior Colin Madden has turned in some impressive performances this season, but had yet to earn a varsity win until Friday when he led the No. 10 Skippers (7-5) past Millis. Travis McKeen hit the go-ahead double in the third inning and recorded the save, advancing Cohasset to face No. 9 Sturgis East Monday in the Division 4 South first round.

Scituate baseball sails in 7th

Scituate 7, Holliston 6 — Down 6-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, the No. 9 Sailors rallied for three runs in the final frame and Johnny Kinsley drove in Henry Gates for a walk-off win. The Sailors advance to face No. 8 Falmouth Monday at 4 p.m. in the Division 3 South first round.

A new benchmark for Marshfield wrestling

Braintree 36, Marshfield 28 — While the No. 4 Wamps (2-2) edged the No. 5 Rams (3-10) in the Division 1 South quarterfinals, senior Joe Hutt won his 152nd career match, setting a new program record for Marshfield.

Beverly softball pulls off an upset

Beverly 9, Medford 8 — Entering the Division 1 North bracket as the No. 26 seed, the Panthers (5-10) stunned the No. 7 Mustangs (7-4) in a back-and-forth affair. Down 8-5 in the seventh inning, the Panthers rallied behind clutch two-out hits from Emma Campbell and Nikki Erricola before Noelle McLane hit a three-run triple that put Beverly ahead for good.

Mashpee boys’ lacrosse nets first tourney win

Mashpee 15, Archbishop Williams 3 — The No. 3 Falcons (9-4) rolled past Archies in a Division 3 South first round game, earning the first state tournament win in program history. Jack Howard led the way with seven goals, Caesar Hendricks had a hat trick and four assists, and Kaden Eaton made 20 saves, as the Falcons advance to face No. 6 Cohasset in the sectional quarterfinals.

A first for Essex Tech boys’ lacrosse

Essex Tech 9, Lynnfield 7 — The No. 2 Hawks (13-1) held off No. 15 Lynnfield to earn the first state tournament win in program history in a Division 3 North first round game. Bryan Swaczyk led the way with two goals and four assists, and Calvin Heline added a hat trick with two assists.

A-B boys’ volleyball winless no more

Acton-Boxboro 3, Boston Latin 1 — Entering the Division 1 North bracket as the No. 19 seed with an 0-10 record, A-B took down the No. 14 Wolfpack in four sets (25-21, 25-27, 25-20, 25-17) to earn a crack at third-seeded Greater Lowell Monday.

Milestone for Norwell girls’ lacrosse star

Norwell 14, Old Colony 0 — Senior captain Allie Connerty logged her 200th career goal while leading the No. 3 Clippers (12-5) in a Division 2 South first round matchup with Old Colony.

Youth movement pays off for Billerica girls’ lacrosse

Billerica 13, Andover 12 — The only players with varsity experience carried the load for No. 16 Billerica (8-7) in a narrow win over MVC rival Andover in Division 1 North preliminary round action. Juniors Julia Trainor (6 goals, 2 assists) and Paige Murphy (4 goals) led an extremely young team that includes five eighth grade starters, including Sarah Macloud (3 goals).

Boston Latin players Maayan Magaziner (15) and Stella Kotter watch teammate Kate McGrath fire a pitch in the Wolfpack's 3-2 Division 1 North preliminary-round win over Winchester at Roberto Clemente Field.
Boston Latin players Maayan Magaziner (15) and Stella Kotter watch teammate Kate McGrath fire a pitch in the Wolfpack's 3-2 Division 1 North preliminary-round win over Winchester at Roberto Clemente Field.Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

