Boston Latin softball follows the lead of ace Kate McGrath in Division 1 North victory

With Friday’s Division 1 North prelim locked at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning, junior Katie Kiessling hit a shot to right field, scoring the go-ahead run, and propelling the Boston Latin girls’ softball team to a 3-2 victory over Winchester at Roberto Clemente Field.

“The girls made plays when we needed them,” Latin coach Tim Holland said. “It was a great win against a very strong team from a strong conference.”

The eighth-seeded Wolfpack (12-5), who will host No. 9 Arlington (9-4) in a first-round matchup Monday at 4, received another stellar effort from senior ace Kate McGrath, who struck out 11.

“She’s been our rock the whole season, and it seems like the bigger the game, the bigger she comes up from her teammates,” said Holland.

Winchester (4-9) was the 25th seed in the bracket, but McGrath did not pay much attention to that number.

“Once you get into tournaments, you know no team that’s playing is an easy team to face,” she said. “So it feels really great to get a state tournament win.”

Latin was the riding the momentum of beating previously-unbeaten Bedford in the Dual County League Small final.

Before the Bedford game, Holland talked to the team about the importance of their mind-set.

He emphasized that if they went into games believing that they could win, their play would follow, and they used the same approach in the win over Winchester.

“We just came with that same mind-set of believing that we could win,” said McGrath, who will attend Regis College in the fall. “We wanted to be clean and perform well and come together as a team.”

McGrath, says she is excited with how good the team is playing when needed most.

“We’ve really improved a lot as a team,” as everyone is working together but at the same time focusing on their job, she said. “These past two games have been great team wins. There has not been one person to go out there and steal the show. There have been so many great hits and great base running.”

Senior Jillian Tucci had nine strikeouts in the loss.

Winchester coach Alison Pini lauded her team’s effort.

“They played amazing,” she said. “We played great on the field. We had some good hits. We just didn’t have enough in a row. We had an amazing season.”

Given the challenges of the past year, all were grateful to be playing in the tournament.

“It’s been a crazy year,” Latin athletic director Jack Owens said. “We’ve gone through every COVID obstacle, protocol to get out here, so it’s great to be out here competing in the state tournament.”

Maskless spectators packed the stands. Athletes and coaches wore no masks. People ran around the three-lane gray track that surrounded the field and played basketball across at the court behind the field, all maskless.

Pini said it felt great to go back to normal. “We started this season with masks, and we weren’t even sure we were going to play. These girls had such a great attitude throughout the entire season.”

Holland added, “I look forward to this every day. Some kids were home the entire year, and to get out and play now, has just been very therapeutic for the kids and the coaches.”

Boston Latin teacher Cherie Pinchem hugged Julia Collins after Latin beat Winchester, 3-2, Friday afternoon at Roberto Clemente Field. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe





Kris Rhim can be reached at kris.rhim@globe.com.