Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme tests positive for COVID-19

Ducharme, promoted to interim head coach from assistant after the firing of Claude Julien on Feb. 24, had his second vaccination shot June 9, according to the NHL.

The Canadiens canceled Ducharme’s pregame news conference Friday, with the NHL then announcing that further testing confirmed Ducharme’s positive.

Montreal Canadiens interim coach Dominique Ducharme has tested positive for COVID-19, and reportedly will be forced to quarantine for at least 10 days, a stretch that will extend into the Stanley Cup Final.

“Coach Ducharme was immediately isolated from the team,” the NHL statement said. “All tests administered to the players, other coaches, and hockey staff from both yesterday and today have returned uniformly negative results.”

Canada’s TSN reported the positive comes with a minimum 10-day quarantine. Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin told reporters in Montreal assistant coach Luke Richardson will run the bench in Friday’s Game 3 at Bell Centre with fellow assistant Alex Burrows and goalie coach Sean Burke.

The Canadiens and Golden Knights are tied, 1-1, in the best-of-seven series after Montreal earned a split at Vegas with a 3-2 win in Game 2. The teams are scheduled to play every other day through a potential Game 7 next Saturday, June 26.

Under Ducharme, the Canadiens finished fourth in the all-Canadian North Division before upsetting Toronto and Winnipeg in the first two playoff rounds.

Coyotes sign Liam Kirk

The Arizona Coyotes and British forward Liam Kirk have agreed to terms on an entry-level contract three years after he became the first player born and trained in England to be drafted, his agent and Ice Hockey UK said.

The 21-year-old Kirk was the joint top goal scorer at the recent world championship in Latvia, where he had seven goals in as many games for Britain.

“It has always been my dream to play in the NHL so to get this deal with the Coyotes is fantastic,” Kirk said in governing body Ice Hockey UK’s announcement. “I am a step closer to that dream and I will continue to push myself to reach the elite level.”

Kirk’s agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted that Kirk agreed to terms on a three-year entry-level deal. The Coyotes have yet to announce it.

The Coyotes selected the 6-foot left winger in the seventh round of the 2018 NHL draft, taking him with the 189th overall pick.

Kirk had 21 goals and 29 assists in 47 regular-season games for the Peterborough Petes in 2019-20. The OHL canceled the 2020-21 season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Kirk played briefly in Sweden and England this past season to prepare for the worlds.