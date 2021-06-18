Franklin’s Kristi Kirshe named to US women’s rugby Olympic roster

Kristi Kirshe starred in soccer at Franklin High, and only picked up rugby in her first year at Williams College, but now the 26-year-old is headed to the Tokyo Olympics as a center/wing for the US women’s rugby sevens team.

Kirshe is one of 12 starters on the roster, announced Thursday, which also includes three reserves and 10 coaches, trainers, and health experts. The 5-foot-5-inch, 160-pounder is one of 10 starters headed to their first Olympics, with Lauren Doyle and Alev Kelter the returners from the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

The US finished fifth at the 2016 Games, but claimed five medals in six tournaments to end 2019 ranked No. 2 in the world. The US was ranked fifth in 2020 when the World Rugby Sevens Series was disrupted by the pandemic.