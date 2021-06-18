Game 70: Red Sox at Royals lineups and notes

The Red Sox are back in action after a much-needed day off. They will continue their road trip with a three-game series at Kansas City.
The Royals are third in the AL Central and have lost nine of their last 10 games.
Nick Pivetta will be on the mound for the Red Sox Friday night, followed by Martín Pérez on Saturday and Nate Eovaldi on Sunday.
Lineups
RED SOX (42-27): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (6-2, 4.28 ERA)
ROYALS (30-37): TBA
Pitching: RHP Jackson Kowar (0-2, 36.00 ERA)
Time: 8:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Kowar: Has not faced any Boston batters
Advertisement
Royals vs. Pivetta: Hanser Alberto 1-2, Michael A. Taylor 4-10
Stat of the day: Pivetta has a 6.08 ERA in his last five starts, but is 3-1 with a 3.86 ERA on the road this season.
Notes: The heart of the Red Sox’ order (Nos. 2-6) have a .285 batting average and an .841 OPS, both of which rank second in baseball behind just the Astros … Pivetta started the season 6-0, but lost his last two decisions. In his last start, a 7-2 loss against Toronto on Saturday, he allowed six earned runs on six hits in five innings. That capped an eight-game stretch in which Red Sox starters had an 8.36 ERA, giving up 60 hits and 35 earned runs over 37 ⅔ innings … Kowar struggled in his first two starts this season, allowing four runs each time in just two innings of work combined.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.