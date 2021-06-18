MIAA wrestling tournament gets underway, but not all the top teams opted to compete

Pairings released Thursday for all three divisions across 12 sections showed that only 50 teams opted into the postseason, a considerable drop in interest. When the MIAA surveyed programs in May, 54 percent of the 137 programs that responded were interested in having a tournament, which equates to 74 teams.

Coaches and wrestlers clamored for sectional and state championships, which were approved by the MIAA for every other spring sport long before wrestling was approved May 24. Even though the MIAA Tournament Management Committee’s approval was unanimous, coaches say the lengthy delay may have contributed to the large number of teams across the state that opted out of the tournament.

On Friday, for the first time since the New England tournament ended on March 7, 2020, postseason wrestling took place in Massachusetts.

“I know some good teams have some kids going on vacation, some starting jobs. I know everyone was saying the season was going to go until July 3. We had our league schedule scheduled until June 15 but we didn’t know after that,” said Burlington coach Paul Shvartsman, the coaches representative for the MIAA Wrestling Committee. “It was tough to tell a group of kids ‘Hey save these extra two or three weeks.’”

As a result, none of the state’s 12 sectionals have more than seven teams. Eight have less than five. Division 2 Metro, which includes Burlington, has just three. Top-seeded Burlington will host No. 2 Boston Latin and No. 3 Norwood on Monday and the bracket will be completed in one night. Latin and Norwood will wrestle at 5 p.m. and the winner will take on Burlington for the championship at 7.

State semifinals for Divisions 1, 2, and 3 will be held on Monday, June 28. The three state finals will be held on Wednesday, June 30.

Shvartsman wishes the MIAA made the decision on a wrestling postseason earlier, but said he didn’t envy the process the organization had to go through, dealing with multiple state agencies such as the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs to receive approval for athletic competition.

“Could they have made these decisions earlier? Sure. But you’re dealing with these bureaucratic agencies that take time,” Shvartsman said.

Division 1 North — arguably the most talented, deepest sectional — has just two teams participating, St. John’s Prep and Methuen. Prep (14-0), which hosts Methuen on Tuesday at 4 p.m., is the defending Division 1 North champion. But the Eagles won’t face a full slate of competition with 2019 D1 North champ Haverhill, Commonwealth Athletic Conference champion Shawsheen, Lowell, Billerica, Chelmsford, and Lawrence opting out because of lack of interest or depth.

Methuen (9-1) and its 10 seniors saw the postseason as an opportunity to finish strong against a premier opponent. The Rangers’ only loss was to Merrimack Valley Conference foe Central Catholic, which is 10-0 and the No. 1 seed in Division 2 North.

“Once we started, we were wrestling every Tuesday and Friday except for the week of graduation,” Methuen coach Bill James said. “It’s really been one of those years where we had a solid dual meet team instead of an individual tournament team so it kind of worked.”

Depth plays a role in dual meet success. If a team has a full lineup of 14 wrestlers, it doesn’t have to give away 6 points for each weight class it forfeits. In the MIAA survey, 32 of the 74 teams who were interested in the postseason had 10 wrestlers or fewer.

“It’s not like basketball where two kids can get hot. In wrestling for the most part, you know [who’s going to win],” Shvartsman said.

In Division 3 North, Middlesex League rivals Melrose (the defending sectional and state champion) and Wakefield opted out despite both programs having strong dual meet teams. Melrose coach Larry Tremblay said the Red Raiders dropped out because many of his wrestlers had prior commitments that conflicted with tournament dates. Melrose, like Wakefield, also lost wrestlers to their usual spring sports because postseasons for traditional spring sports were approved long before wrestling season began. Wakefield coach Ross Ickes told the Globe earlier this season that his twin sons who are juniors elected to play baseball rather than wrestle.

Tremblay says the delays may have reverberated to youth wrestling programs, affecting future high school participation.

“Those kids are playing Little League or they’re playing middle school lacrosse,” Tremblay said. “I think it’s going to hurt the sport.

Near falls

▪ Central Catholic sophomore Jackie Dehney told the Globe she felt immense pride for her country after winning gold last Friday in the 53-kilogram women’s freestyle division at the Pan-American Cadet Games in Oaxtepec, Mexico. Dehney won both of her matches via pin.

“It was very high energy and a lot of teams are cheering for each other. They’re chanting for their countries. Every country that was there had their flag hanging above the mats,” Dehney said. “All I wanted to hear after [the match] is the national anthem. And then they gave me the flag and I was like ‘I get to run around in this.’ It was so cool.”

Dehney will wrestle with Central Catholic in the Division 2 North tournament. Her ultimate goal is to wrestle in the Olympics.

“I just think of it as a stepping stone to where I want to be one day. So I’ve just got to keep training and working hard,” she said.

▪ Whitman-Hanson senior 152-pounder Damari Goldsmith-Greene on Tuesday notched his 100th career victory to become the fifth wrestler in program history to reach that milestone. He earned the win with an 8-4 decision in a 54-18 loss to Plymouth South and was 12-0 entering the Panthers’ first-round meet with Hingham in the Division 2 South sectional.