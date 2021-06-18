Needham boys’ lacrosse holds off Xaverian in Division 1 South battle

“We’re not standing here today talking to you guys about a win right now without that man,” Wainwright said. “His ability is something he’s honed as a craft his entire four years. He’s on his A-game right now.”

Fortunately for the third-seeded Rockets, Barker came ready for the challenge. The senior wound up helping Needham control 17 of 24 faceoff attempts against 14th-seeded Xaverian, enough to allow the host Rockets to escape with a 12-9 victory in the first-round game Friday afternoon at Memorial Park.

Without the play of Thomas Barker at the faceoff X, Needham boys’ lacrosse coach Dave Wainwright figured his team wouldn’t be moving on in the Division 1 South tournament.

Barker, who will play at Endicott College next season, won each of his first three attempts cleanly for Needham (13-2). He kept the opening draw for himself and ripped off a shot for a goal just five seconds into the contest before deferring to Connor McNaughton (two goals, three assists) 50 seconds into the opening frame for a 2-0 Rockets lead.

Needham’s lead eventually grew to 3-0, but the Hawks (7-8) rode the hot hand of Ben Ryan (three goals, all in the second quarter) to make it 5-5 at the half.

Ruben Melkonian, a Connecticut College commit, bounced a shot in for the Rockets to reclaim the lead nine seconds into the third quarter off yet another win from Barker. Xaverian answered again, pulling even on a Cristian Reyes goal and claiming its first lead of the game on a strike from Cristian’s younger brother, Seb, at 6:34 of the third quarter.

The next six goals were scored by the Rockets, who went ahead for good at 11:02 of the third when the lone tally of the game from Bryant commit Nick Pisano made it 8-7. Melkonian scored the first two goals of the fourth quarter, providing a five-goal cushion midway through the fourth for the Rockets.

“We ended up just going back to what we’ve been doing all season, working the ball around,” Melkonian said after scoring a game-high four goals. “I worked on my left hand a lot this season and just felt it and ripped it.”

The Hawks tacked on two late goals, only to be denied a real chance for a comeback by Jimmy Bonasia — the Needham goaltender who didn’t enter the game until the second quarter due to a cracked helmet on the final shot of warmups, according to Wainwright.

Bonasia, a senior, came up with nine saves in relief after freshman Tate Hoffmeister stopped three shots in the first 12 minutes.

Griffin Ready made 11 saves for Xaverian.

“We put ourselves in a good position — briefly — but we knew Needham would respond,” Xaverian first-year coach Daggett Morse said. “All the credit in the world to them for finishing it out.”

Division 2 Central/East

North Attleborough 20, Belmont 7 — The eighth-seeded Red Rocketeers (7-7) advanced with the Division 2 Central East first-round victory behind a massive 12-point showing from Matt Antonetti (7 goals, 5 assists) and a dominant faceoff day by Jared Vacher (30 of 31).

Division 3 Central/East

Arlington Catholic 7, Lunenburg 6 — Senior Adam Haytayan and sophomore Thomas Driscoll each netted three goals for the No. 5 Cougars (7-7) in the Division 3 Central East quarterfinal road win.

Division 1 North

Andover 10, Lexington 5 — Kiernan Florio, Matt Johnson, and Colin Spring scored two goals apiece and Colin MacLean handed out three assists in a balanced effort for the No. 9 Warriors (7-7), who advance to face No. 1 Chelmsford (13-0) in the Division 1 North quarterfinals Monday.

North Andover 14, Methuen 1 — The Ferullo brothers combined for 11 goals to power the No. 7 seed Scarlet Knights (11-3) past the 10th-seeded Rangers (6-8) in the first round of the D1 North tournament. Jack Ferullo scored four, Brian Ferullo had four goals and an assist, and Steven Ferullo had two goals and three assists.

Division 3 North

Essex Tech 9, Lynnfield 7 — The No. 2 seed Hawks (4-1) won their first MIAA playoff game in program history, defeating the No. 15 Pioneers in a Division 3 North first-round matchup behind Calvin Heline (3 goals, 2 assists) and Bryan Swaczyk (2 goals, 4 assists).

St. Mary’s 11, Lowell Catholic 7 — Zach Barden scored five goals and Jackson Field netted three to propel the No. 11 Spartans (11-6) in a Division 3 North first-round game.

Division 1 South

Division 2 South

Bishop Feehan 16, Norwood 6 — Junior John O’Reilly jump-started the offense for the No. 5 Shamrocks (11-4), going 19 of 22 on faceoffs in the Division 2 South first-round win over the No. 12 Mustangs. Sophomore Evan Paturzo had three goals and four 4 assists, and junior Craig Scharland netted five goals with two assists.

Canton 18, North Quincy 1 — Sam Carlino (7 goals, 4 assists) tallied 11 points in the MIAA Division 2 South first-round win by the No. 1 seed Bulldogs (13-1). Freshman Brendan Tourgee (2 goals, 1 assist) won 12 faceoffs for the hosts, and classmate Chris Drury dished out three assists while also scoring two goals.

Division 3 South

Mashpee 15, Archbishop Williams 3 — A balanced offensive attack led by Jack Howard (7 goals), Gabe Pereira (4 goals, 3 assists), and Caesar Hendricks (3 goals, 4 assists) helped the No. 3 seed Falcons (8-3) advance to the Division 3 South quarterfinals for the first time in program history. Kaden Eaton (20 saves) also played a crucial role in the win.

Baseball

Division 2 North

Belmont 1, Whittier 0 — Sophomore Nate Hartley earned his first varsity win on the mound, firing a one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts as the 21st-seeded Marauders (4-8) captured the preliminary round round win over the No. 12 Wildcats. Belmont advances to play No. 5 Marblehead in the first round Monday.

Division 3 North

Arlington Catholic 11, Dracut 3 — Junior Chris Klein picked up his fifth win for the 16th-seeded Cougars (8-8) with five innings pitched, allowing two earned runs with nine strikeouts and two walks in the Division 3 North preliminary-round matchup. The Arlington Catholic offense was paced by Klein (2 hits, 2 RBIs), senior Jared Russell (3 hits, 2 RBIs), junior Cole Maffeo (2 hits, 2 RBIs), and junior Niko Ceppi (2 hits, 2 RBIs).

Bishop Fenwick 7, Lynnfield 4 — Chris Faraca went 3 for 4 and drove in four runs for the No. 18 seed Crusaders (9-11) in their D3 North preliminary-round win over the No. 15 Pioneers (7-9).

Watertown 7, Charlestown 3 — The 23rd-seeded Raiders (5-8) upset the 10th-seed Townies in the preliminary round of the Division 3 North tournament thanks to a complete-game performance from sophomore Casey Williams (10 strikeouts) and home runs from sophomore Daniel Tattrie and junior Zachary Paquette.

Division 1 South

Brookline 6, Barnstable 0 — Senior Aidan Chin pitched all seven innings for the 24th-seeded Warriors (4-13) in the Division 1 South preliminary-round win, allowing five hits, two walks, and three strikeouts. Junior Daniel Villa (1 for 4, run, 2 RBIs), Senior Rocco Schorge (2 for 2, run), and sophomore Ryan Kravitz (1 for 3, RBI) powered the offense.

Catholic Memorial 8, Natick 0 — The No. 15 seed Knights (7-8) won at home in the D1 South preliminary round behind a complete game from Nick DiRito, who struck out 10. Conor Coulter went 3 for 3 with a double and three runs scored.

Mansfield 8, Weymouth 2 — Anthony Sacchetti picked up the D1 South preliminary round win for the No. 12 seed Hornets (8-6) by striking out seven and only allowing two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings of work. Conner Zukowski led Mansfield with a 2-for-4 performance with a triple and four RBIs.

Taunton 10, New Bedford 0 — Alyjah Marshall smacked two triples and drove in five runs to help the No. 7 seed Tigers (11-4) grab the preliminary round win in the D1 South tournament. Taunton will host No. 10 Walpole in the first round Monday.

Division 3 South

Dover-Sherborn 4, Martha’s Vineyard 0 — Senior Kyle Pucci, the opener for the 17th-seeded Raiders (7-10), and junior Ethan Lynch (6 innings, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk) combined to toss a no-hitter in the preliminary round of the Division 3 South tournament.

Medway 7, East Bridgewater 1 — Senior Ben Emero tossed a complete game for the 20th-seeded Mustangs (5-11), allowing three hits and six strikeouts to top the 13th-seeded Vikings in a Division 3 South preliminary round game.

Scituate 7, Holliston 6 — Harry Gates hit a two-run triple to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh before Johnny Kinsley drove in Gates to complete the D3 South preliminary round comeback win for the No. 9 seed Sailors (9-6).

Division 4 South

Cohasset 5, Millis 3 — Travis McKeen hit a go-ahead double in the third inning to put the 10th-seeded Skippers (8-5) up over the 23rd-seeded Mohawks (4-15), then earned the save in the seventh to secure the D4 South preliminary round win. Collin Madden picked up his first career varsity win on the mound.

Girls’ lacrosse

Division 1 North

Woburn 17, Methuen 10 — Rachel McLaughlin (7 goals, 1 assist) and MacKenzie Willis (6 goals, 1 assist) led the way for the No. 15 Tanners (7-6) in the Division 1 North preliminary round.

Division 1 South

Barnstable 13, Silver Lake 5 — Heather Hanson led the No. 5 Redhawks (10-1) with four goals, and goalie Grace Holden picked up her first varsity victory in net in the first round of the Division 1 South tournament.

Whitman-Hanson 13, Canton 12 — After going down by as much as 12-7, Ella Nagle put the No. 18 Panthers (4-10-1) over the edge, netting both the equalizer and the overtime winner to beat the No. 15 Bulldogs on the road in the Division 1 South preliminary round.

Division 2 South

Archbishop Williams 18, Seekonk 10 — Karaline O’Toole led the No. 4 Bishops with a dominant, eight-goal performance, and Melanie McClay added four goals and seven assists in the Division 2 South first-round win over the No. 13 Warriors.

Cohasset 19, Bourne 1 — Laney Larson led the No. 5 Skippers (10-5) with six goals in the Division 2 South first-round win over the No. 12 Canalwomen. Kira Fulton netted four goals, and Kate Cunning rounded out Cohasset’s top scorers with three goals.

Hanover 21, Monomoy 6 — Junior Kylie Campbell led the No. 8 Hawks (9-5) with four goals and two assists, and seniors Kayleen Boutin (3 goals) and Marj Tobin (1 goal, 4 assists) also had multi-point games for Hanover in the Division 2 South first-round win over the No. 9 Sharks.

Softball

Division 1 North

Andover 4, Lexington 1 — Junior Molly Duval’s RBI single plated senior captain Paige Gillette with the go-ahead run and followed sophomore Adelaide Weeden belted a two-run home run to power the 14th-seeded Golden Warriors (9-6) to the Division 1 North preliminary-round win. Freshman Jackie Giordano scattered five hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

Billerica 11, Acton-Boxborough 0 — Zaria Jean-Pierre and Jessica Maillet hit back-to-back home runs for the 17th-seeded Indians (9-7) in the D1 North preliminary round win. Jordan Murch fired a one-hitter to keep the 16th-seeded Colonials (8-8) off the board. Billerica will travel to top-seeded Woburn (14-0) on Monday for a first-round game.

Haverhill 5, Reading 2 — The 15th-seeded Hillies rode a three-hit, 11-strikeout performance from Sicily DiDomenico to the Division 1 North preliminary round win. Sam Dion had a triple and 3 RBIs for host Haverhill (8-6).

Division 2 North

Triton 21, Weston 2 — Haleigh Harris launched a three-run home run and Natalie Indingaro posted two triples to lead the No. 15 Vikings (7-7) to a D2 North preliminary round victory.

Division 1 South

Bridgewater-Raynham 5, Somerset Berkley 1 — A four-run sixth inning propelled the 11th-seeded Trojans (10-4) to the preliminary round win in Division 1 South. Ky Hicks launched a two-run home run, sophomore Emma Flaherty and junior Julia Shearstone belted RBI doubles, and senior Riley Sroczinski added a double in the pivotal frame. Senior Juila Newcomb picked up the win from the circle after allowing just one hit over three innings.

North Attleborough 9, Durfee 8 — Ally Levine laced a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the 10th to propel the sixth-seeded Rocketeers (9-3) over No. 27 Durfee to the Division 1 South preliminary round victory. Zoey McDonough tossed a complete game for North Attleborough.

Stoughton 10, Marshfield 7 — The 16th-seeded Black Knights overcame a 7-2 deficit in the sixth inning by exploding for eight hits and eight runs in the final two innings of the Division 1 South preliminary round game. Stoughton (8-6) was led by Nicole Baker, who went 3 for 3 with an RBI and fired a complete game. Sydney Menz (3 for 4, 2 RBI), Kate Bulger (2 hits), Julia Driscoll (2 RBI) and Melody Casna (RBI double) paced the Black Knights offense.

Division 2 South

Foxborough 12, Medfield 0 — Emma Callahan gave up a hit to the first batter but retired the rest in a five-inning complete game for the No. 12 Warriors (9-5), who won at home in the D2 South preliminary round. Callahan, Peyton Feldman, Nicole Theriault and Jill Slattery each collected two hits.

Norwood 11, Norwell 7 — Junior Katlyn Flynn struck out five and went 3 for 4 with three runs scored for the 15th-seeded Mustangs (10-7) in the Division 2 South preliminary round win.

Boys’ tennis

Division 2 North

Marblehead 4, Reading 1 — Senior co-captain Daniel Farfel won 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in third singles to advance to 7-0 this season for the second-seeded Magicians (9-2), who prevailed in the Division 2 North first-round match.

North Andover 5, Somerville 0 — Junior Rob Winfield battled to a 7-5, 7-6 win at third singles to highlight a win in the first round of the D2 North bracket for the No. 8 seed Scarlet Knights (8-4). Freshman Luke Ramos (6-0, 6-0) swept at second singles.

Division 2 South

Plymouth South 3, Ashland 2 — Griffin Laverty, Noah Dudley, and Colby Consolati won singles matches in straight sets for the seventh-seeded Panthers in a Division 2 South first-round win.

Girls’ tennis

Division 3 North

Bishop Fenwick 4, Saugus 1 — Senior captain Sam Summa (6-4, 6-2) battled out of a 4-0 deficit grab a third singles victory for the No. 7 seed Crusaders (8-4) in the first round of the D3 North tournament.

Division 3 South

Ursuline 5, Case 0 — Calister Adler (6-0, 6-0) improved to 11-1 as the sixth-seeded Bears (11-2) advanced with the Division 3 South first-round victory.

Boys’ volleyball

Division 1 North

Lowell 3, Cambridge 0 — Buh Reh’s 36 assists and and Izaviah’s Hong’s 16 kills powered the eighth-seeded Red Raiders (10-2) to a home win in the first round of the North bracket.

Westford 3, Wayland 2 — Matthew Zegowitz (13 kills, 2 aces, 5 blocks) and Elliot Bradley (11 kills, 2 blocks) paced the No. 5 Grey Ghosts (11-2) in their first-round win the North bracket.

Wrestling

Division 1 South

Braintree 36, Marshfield 28 — Senior Gabe Hankinson (160 pounds) and junior Kevin McGurn (182) won by pin for fourth-seeded Braintree (2-2-1) in a Division 1 South quarterfinal. In his final match for Marshfield, senior Joe Hutt broke the school record with 153 individual wins.



