Now in Kansas City, Andrew Benintendi’s career back on upswing

It was not a surprise. Even in the best of times — and there were plenty of them during his five seasons with the Red Sox — Benintendi was reserved in his dealings with the media and public.

Through a team spokesman, he declined an interview request. With clubhouses still closed to reporters, that was that.

KANSAS CITY — Andrew Benintendi, who is on the disabled list with a fractured rib on his right side, was not on the field when the Kansas City Royals took batting practice Friday.

In an age when so many athletes use social media to increase their popularity, Benintendi is an infrequent user of Instagram and Twitter.

Advertisement

Mookie Betts posted a tribute to Red Sox fans when he was traded to the Dodgers and Jackie Bradley Jr. did the same when he signed with Milwaukee. But Benintendi stayed quiet.

Here’s what most Sox fans knew about Benintendi: He was a damn good player, he liked the Cincinnati Bengals, and he occasionally had long hair.

That was it. It didn’t make him a bad guy; it was just his way.

Benintendi did make time to visit with Sox manager Alex Cora and the dwindling number of former teammates before the game.

“He looks great physically. Great,” Cora said. “He’s back to his old self. He’s having a good season. He’s having fun.”

Cora teased Benintendi about bunting for a hit against the shift, something he didn’t try in Boston. The 26-year-old Benintendi told him he was smarter now.

“Good for him. Good for him,” Cora said. “I’m very happy with the way he’s performing.”

Benintendi hit .282 with an .806 OPS in his first three seasons with the Sox and appeared on the verge of big things. His diving catch to end the 2018 ALCS in Houston will be a staple of highlight reels for decades to come.

Advertisement

But Benintendi gained weight and changed his perfectly balanced natural swing before the 2019 season, joining the launch-angle crowd chasing home runs above all else.

Benintendi hit .266 with a career-high 140 strikeouts but only 13 homers. He was frustrated and morose most of the season.

He opened the 2020 season 4 for 39 with 17 strikeouts then fractured a rib on his right side. He ultimately never played again.

“He got caught [up] hitting the ball in the air,” Cora said. “He got stronger; he didn’t get fat. He wasn’t out of shape. He was actually in great shape.”

But Cora also saw Benintendi’s bat speed fall off to a point where he couldn’t catch up with fastballs.

The Sox sold low, trading Benintendi for underachieving outfielder Franchy Cordero and four prospects.

Now slimmer and back to using the swing he had at the University of Arkansas, Benintendi was hitting .283 with a .769 OPS for Kansas City before being injured. Manager Mike Matheny loves him.

There is concern about another rib injury and it’s unlikely Benintendi will be back when the Royals start a four-game series at Fenway Park on June 28. But the Royals feel like they made out well on the deal.

A small market like Kansas City seems like a perfect fit for Benintendi. Ultimately it was probably better that the Sox traded him rather than waiting for him to leave as a free agent.

Advertisement

Like Craig Kimbrel or Mike Lowell, Benintendi will be remembered for having done well while he was in Boston, winning a ring then moving on. That’s a perfectly good legacy.

Cora said Benintendi was one of his personal favorites. He may have been quiet to the outside world but in the minutes leading up the game he was one of the most passionate, fiery players on the roster.

“That kid wanted to kick your butt,” Cora said.

That’s hard to imagine. Benintendi didn’t let most of us see that side.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.