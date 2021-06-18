Opportunities lost on offense as Red Sox drop series opener in Kansas City

Then, after an off day in Kansas City, they came out at Kauffman Stadium and looked as lifeless as they had the past three weeks.

“It wasn’t easy, but we survived, and now we’re ready to go again,” Cora said.

For nearly three weeks, the Red Sox stared at the calendar and saw their off-day Thursday as the light at the end of the tunnel. It finally arrived, the end of a run of 17 games in as many days.

Nick Pivetta overcame first-inning issues, but gave up a three-run homer to Adalberto Mondesi in the third inning that gave the Royals more than enough room to work with. And with the Sox lineup struggling to crack any of the arms the Royals threw at them, Kansas City was able to walk away with a 5-3 win.

Advertisement

It ended Boston’s six-game road winning streak, and Kansas City’s six-game losing streak overall. The Sox outhit their hosts, 11-10, but went 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.

Pivetta went five innings and struck out six batters, but gave up six hits and three walks and was doomed by the three-run homer. He now has a 5.97 ERA in his last six games after having a 3.16 in his first eight.

The Sox watched scoring opportunities pass them by.

They had runners on first and second in the second inning after Hunter Renfroe and Christian Vázquez delivered back-to-back one-out singles, but Marwin Gonzales grounded into a double play to end the inning.

After Danny Santana and Christian Arroyo started the third with base hits, Alex Verdugo cashed in with an RBI single that plated Santana and gave the Sox a 1-0 lead.

But Arroyo’s hesitation on the base paths cost the Sox a chance at more. J.D. Martinez shot a ground ball to the left side of the infield that Royals third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez fired to second for the force out. Arroyo flinched at third before making a break for home; that second-guess gave Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez enough time to throw him out at the plate. Arroyo didn’t even slide.

Advertisement

After Mondesi’s home run, measured at a massive 464 feet, Gonzalez singled and Santana walked to begin the Boston fifth. An Arroyo fielder’s choice got Gonzalez to third, and he scored on a Martinez single up the middle off left-hander reliever Kris Bubic to make it 3-2.

The Royals, however, added single runs off reliever Matt Andriese in the sixth (on a Lopez single and Whit Merrifield double, both with two outs) and seventh (on a leadoff home run by Salvador Perez, his 18th of the year) to make it 5-2.

Rafael Devers kept the Sox in striking distance in the eighth with his 17th homer of the season, a solo shot to center on a 0-and-2 fastball, but the ninth brought nothing but more frustration. Arroyo was ejected by home plate umpire Jim Wolf after striking out looking at an inside fastball, as Greg Holland smoothly secured his fourth save.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.