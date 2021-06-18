P.J. McManus runs up a victory in pentathlon at Division 1 South Outdoor Track championship

Then, McManus finished the near-mile race with a strong push, recording a 5:12.41 time. McManus initially didn’t know if it was enough.

At that moment, McManus trailed all three Weymouth pentathletes by about 200 meters. They were in the final portion of the pentathlon, the 1,500-meter race, and though McManus had built up a strong overall lead, it all was slipping away.

There was no margin for error. PJ McManus knew he couldn’t waste any seconds. He was rounding the corner on his third lap of his weakest event in the pentathlon, and the Sharon senior felt as if he was going to puke.

It nearly wasn’t. Even one or two seconds could’veruined McManus’s first place hopes. But soon after the race, the public address announcer listed the final points tally — 3,009 to 3,007 — and McManus discovered he’d won the MIAA South Division I pentathlon championship belt. In the process, he broke the Sharon High record set by Michael Zola in 2016.

“Every point mattered,” McManus said. “Honestly I didn’t know how close it was, I just knew I needed to push as hard as I could, and it paid off.”

The 1,500-meter race capped it, but McManus established his pentathlon lead by winning the long jump — the senior’s best event — and the shot put, while also placing second in the 110-meter hurdles. But arguably no event was more pivotal for the Brown commit than the high jump.

Since Sharon High School is under construction, the track team has practiced either on concrete or at the middle school. Neither option provides adequate equipment for most field events, including the high jump. McManus had only competed in the high jump once this year — during the first dual meet of the season, in April.

Although McManus was not able to practice high jump, Eagles head coach Tom Cimeno never doubted his capabilities.

“I don’t ever worry about him stepping up in the moment,” Cimeno said.

After each jump, McManus would walk over to Eagles assistant coach Dave Roy and watch video of his technique on Roy’s iPhone. Roy and Cimeno would tell McManus what he was doing wrong and strategize. If it looked as if McManus was learning as he went, that’s because he was.

Three times, it took McManus all three attempts to clear the bar — a miss on any of them could’ve eliminated him from contention. After one of McManus’s first jumps, Weymouth’s coach told his three athletes “this is where we take over the competition.”

But McManus scraped by each round, outlasting Weymouth seniors John Ferrarelli and Charlie McDonald, who both tapped out at 5 feet, 5.75 inches. McManus, meanwhile, went one notch higher at 5 feet, 7.75 inches to win the event and earn pivotal points toward his 3,009.

Since he punched his ticket to the All-State meet for the pentathlon, McManus said he plans to try to get some extra high jump repetitions during the week at a nearby school with the correct facilities. That also applies to the long jump, his best event — one in which he said he qualified for nationals last year before the pandemic.

Though his season’s not over yet, McManus represents the last of three brothers in his family to pass through Sharon. His older brothers Liam and Matty have held — or still hold — several school records including the shot put, 110-meter hurdles, and 400-meter hurdles.

The youngest McManus is returning to Hingham High on Sunday for the sectional meet, competing in the long jump and 100-meter dash. But the pentathlon, the multi-event style he’ll be training for at Brown, is “his jam.”

“This is what I work for,” McManus said. “All the different events, I love doing five different events, 10 different events. I think it’s super underrated and it’s really rewarding.”

● Amelia Everett, a sophomore from Newton South, torched the field in the girls’ mile, finishing with a blazing 5:02 time. Everett took the lead in the second lap and never looked back, extending it with each 100 meters. Even while she dominated the field, Everett’s seed time was 4:53.86, suggesting she’s capable of even faster performances as she heads into the most important stretch of the season.

● In the girls’ pentathlon, North Attleborough’s Olivia Etienvre was in a class of her own. When she and head coach Anne Marie Mgrail knew she had the school record shattered heading into the final event, Mcgrail told her “I want you to go for it because I want you to set the record so that it’s still here when your kids come here to school. Crush it. Don’t just break it.” Etienvre, behind a personal record in the 100-meter hurdles and a first-place finish in the high jump, did so easily. However, because her family’s going on a vacation to Hungary next week, she won’t be able to compete in the All-State meet.

● There was hardly any tension in the boys’ pole vault competition because there were only two entrants, meaning both earned an automatic trip to States. Yet Plymouth North’s Kolbe Shannon projects to contend with the best of Massachusetts, with his 13 feet height comparable to that of the strongest performers around the state.