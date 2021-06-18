Shohei Ohtani becomes first player to commit to Home Run Derby

The 26-year-old outfielder, designated hitter, and pitcher has 19 home runs, three behind major league leaders Fernando Tatis Jr. of San Diego and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of Toronto. Ohtani is hitting .270 with 47 RBIs, and he is 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 10 starts, which matches his total during his AL Rookie of the Year campaign.

The Los Angeles Angels star will be the first Japanese-born player in the derby, held the night before the All-Star Game.

Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani became the first player to announce he will compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Denver’s Coors Field on July 12.

Ohtani said Angels bullpen catcher says Jason Brown will pitch to him. Ohtani won Japan’s home run derby in 2016, when he also was MVP of the second of Japan’s two All-Star Games. He ranked fifth in average home run distance at 419 feet, entering Friday’s play, according to the league, trailing the White Sox’ Yermín Mercedes (439), Kansas City’s Jorge Soler (427), Miami’s Corey Dickerson (426), and Tatis Jr. (421).

“I’m not as against that as others,” manager Joe Maddon said prior to Ohtani announcing his participation. “I just don’t like it when it becomes never-ending. There’s got to be a more finite way of doing it. It can be exhausting. But again, it’s something where I would want to ask him how he felt about it. He will be honest. I don’t think this is something you want to force him to do or not to do.”

The announcement came the day after Ohtani, pitching in front of a full crowd at Angel Stadium since he was a major league rookie three years ago, yielded five hits and a run over six strong innings of a 7-5 win over Detroit. Ohtani also drew two walks at the plate.

Vaccination pace significantly slowed

No additional teams in the past week joined the 22 already past the 85 percent coronavirus vaccination threshold for players and other on-field personnel.

Major League Baseball and the players’ association said 85.3 percent of tier 1 and 2 tier individuals had been fully vaccinated and 86.5 percent had received at least one dose. Previous weekly announcements included just tier 1, and MLB said on June 11 that 83.5 percent had been fully vaccinated and 85.1 percent had been partially.

Tier 1 includes players, managers, coaches, team physicians, athletic trainers, and strength and conditioning staff. Tier 2 includes ownership, front office staff, travel staff, head groundskeepers, and ballpark operations staff. Once a team reaches 85 percent vaccinations among tiers 1 and 2, it has the option to apply loosened protocols to tier 2.

Among changes to protocols made Wednesday, all fully vaccinated players and staff can stop wearing masks in dugouts, bullpens, and clubhouses.

‘It weighs on you’: Diamondbacks wear road futility record

Occasionally, the Arizona players glanced up at the Oracle Park scoreboard in center field on Thursday night. It told a most familiar, gloomy story, as their 10-3 loss in San Francisco broke a record that stood nearly 60 years, their 23rd straight road defeat. “It’s nothing we’re proud of,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “It’s been an extended period of time. It weighs on you. It’s heavy.” The dejected D-backs broke a tie with the 1963 Mets and ’43 Philadelphia Athletics for road futility. Held to just a single through six innings — and that lone hit came off the bat of pitcher Zac Gallen — Arizona fell behind 6-0. The Diamondbacks blew a 7-0 lead on Tuesday. Lovullo’s team has lost 14 in a row overall and 28 of its last 30, falling to 20-50 for the worst record in the majors. “I lay in bed at night thinking about different things,” Lovullo, who departed his job as Red Sox bench coach in November 2016 to take the Arizona job, revealed. “Sometimes I’m up until 3, 4 o’clock in the morning trying to put the pieces of this puzzle together in my own head. It’s tough. It’s very challenging.” The Diamondbacks haven’t won a road game since Madison Bumgarner’s seven-inning hitless game in Atlanta on April 25, and don’t play again on the road until June 25 at San Diego . . . Baltimore, having lost 19 in a row on the road itself, put left-hander Bruce Zimmermann on the 10-day injured list with left bicep tendinitis prior to his scheduled home start against Toronto. The Orioles went with right-hander Thomas Eshelman instead, calling him up from Triple-A Norfolk. Baltimore also designated catcher Chance Sisco for assignment.