Trampoline experience key to pentathlon success for Tewksbury’s Derek Monroe

Monroe finished first in shot put (14.36 m) and tied for second in high jump (1.72 m), setting personal records in both events. The senior accumulated 2991 points, 230 points above the second-place finisher, Amesbury senior Ethan Rowe.

Monroe, who started doing flips in middle school, last competed doing flips at the Garden Trampoline games in 2019. He credits his experiences on the trampoline for teaching him a feel of his body and range of motion at all times, which has correlated to his success at track and field.

WESTON — Tewksbury senior Derek Monroe could never have imagined that participating in freestyle trampoline competitions would eventually translate to winning the MIAA Division 2 North Outdoor Track and Field boys pentathlon championship.

“He’s willing to do anything and he doesn’t worry about failing,” said Tewksbury coach Scott Wilson. “He’ll try it again and again and figure it out. From the flipping, he’s super athletic. He’s built like a linebacker but he’s flexible, he can jump. He’s built for a pentathlon.”

Monroe discovered javelin throw during his freshman year of high school and was already throwing 130-plus feet. He fell in love with javelin and set a personal record of 172 feet, winning the javelin throw competition.

Monroe’s first time running a 1,500-meter race in a competition this year netted him sixth place (5:13.14), but the senior enjoyed the other events compared to distance running.

“Every lap I was thinking about how people run marathons,” said Monroe. “If they can do that, I can run this.”

After Katelyn Gorgenyi’s first lap around the track in the 800-meter, the final event of the girls’ pentathlon, North Reading coach Sotirios Pintzopoulos kept screaming, ‘You gotta go!’

Gorgenyi picked up the pace, her face turning a darker shade of magenta with each person that she passed as she won the MIAA D2 North Outdoor Track and Field girls pentathlon championship, breaking the school record and D3 State record with 3,030 points.

“I wasn’t worried about her losing the meet, because I knew that she had a comfortable lead,” said Pintzopoulos. “I knew that after this whole day and how hard she worked, I thought it would have been a disappointment to her if she didn’t get the school record and the state record. She needed to break that 3,000-point barrier and if she was five seconds slower, she wouldn’t have done that.”

The senior University of Massachusetts-Amherst commit won the 110-meter hurdles (15.34 seconds), the long jump (5.33 m), and the shot put (9.91 m). Gorgenyi also tied her personal best in high jump (1.41) and set a personal record in the 800 meters (2:43.39).

A heralded hurdler and long-jumper, Gorgenyi’s speed and power helped her zip away from the competition and qualify for the All-State meet in the 110-meter hurdles, long jump, and shot put.

“Coach told me before the 800-meter that I had a chance [at the record],” said Gorgenyi. “When people started to pass me, I knew that I had to turn it on.”