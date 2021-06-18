Well-rested Revolution get back in action Saturday night at NYC FC

“We look forward to getting back in competition again,” said Arena. “At the start of the break, we gave our team, I think, about five days off and then got back into training last week. It was good to get them back moving again.

After a three-week international break, the Eastern Conference-leading Revolution return to the field Saturday night to face New York City FC at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.

“It’s been a combination of some time off — which was really needed for some of the players — and then getting back and working pretty hard to prepare. As we enter this game, I think we’re in a good spot.”

The Revolution last played May 29 at Cincinnati, securing a 1-0 win on a goal from designated player Adam Buksa. The Polish striker has scored in three consecutive matches, including two game-winners, and leads a Revolution attack alongside Carlos Gil (MLS-leading 5 assists) that ranks second in MLS in shots and tied for fifth in goals.

Through eight matches, New England has scored 11 times, and the strong offensive output, coupled with the club’s sturdy defensive unit, has helped the Revolution surge to their best start since 2007 with a 5-1-2 mark.

The key now is continuing the momentum into the second portion of the season. The Revolution will play five of their next seven matches on the road.

“We were on a streak but, I mean, we just have to try to keep the momentum going by winning this weekend,” said midfielder Arnor Traustason. “It’s an important game to win to get back on track, which we are looking to do. So, go to New York, get those 3 points and get the momentum going. That’s the most important thing.”

This will be the first of three meetings this season between the Revolution and New York City FC. New York is 3-2-2 and entered the break with a 2-1 win over Los Angeles FC. Led by midfielder Jesus Medina (5 goals) and forward Valentin Castellanos (4 goals), New York City has recorded an Eastern Conference-best 13 goals.

“New York City FC has an excellent team,” said Arena. “It’ll be a really challenging game, but we look forward to the challenge.”

New York City FC usually plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, but the match was shifted to Red Bull Arena with the Yankees hosting a series in the Bronx this weekend. As a New Yorker, Arena said he looks forward to playing at Yankee Stadium despite the size of the field and challenging sightlines.

He also believes the venue change will have no affect on the match. After the Revolution earned their first road of the season at Cincinnati, the team has confidence they can play — and win — anywhere.

“To get that first road win just showed us that we can do it,” said defender DeJuan Jones. “Cincinnati was a tough place to play — new stadium, their fans were very loud, especially towards the end of the game, we had to makes some plays at the end.

“We know it’s going to be tough on the road, but I think that win against Cincy just gives us more confidence going forward.”