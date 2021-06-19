1-year-old boy drowns in Wrentham swimming pool

“I’ve done this before and the message is the same — a swimming pool in the yard is like having a bonfire in the yard. It’s a dangerous thing when it’s unattended,” Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath told the station.

Officers were called to 10 Hillside Drive just after 8 p.m. Saturday, police told the station. The child was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

A 1-year-old boy drowned Saturday evening in a swimming pool at a Wrentham home, according to WBZ-TV.

Police told the station that there was a large family gathering at the house Saturday evening.

McGrath described the incident as a “momentary lapse of supervision,” according to WCVB-TV.

“It’s usually that one family member thinks someone else is watching and there’s a lot of excitement and activity going on, and it only takes a second,” he told the station.

No further information was immediately available. Attempts to reach police officials were unsuccessful.

The drowning is the latest in a number of similar tragedies seen across the region in the last several weeks. A 10-year-old girl was reportedly in critical condition last week after nearly drowning in a swimming pool behind a Methuen home, and a 17-year-old boy died after being pulled from a pool in Dedham on June 5 during a graduation party. A 14-year-old boy and a police officer drowned in a Worcester pond earlier this month. The officer died while trying to rescue the child.





