Boston-area events celebrate Juneteenth’s end of slavery

He cited the ways slavery, and later Jim Crow laws, deprived Black people of quality education, fair wages, housing opportunities, and their humanity. The policy decisions, Culpepper said, continue to impact the Black community adversely.

“It’s a celebration but we ought not to forget that we’re still in a battle for equality and justice,” said the Rev. Miniard Culpepper, senior pastor at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Dorchester.

A day after the first federal holiday honoring Juneteenth, celebrations commemorating the end of slavery unfolded in Greater Boston Saturday with joy and resolve to rid society of the racism that has persisted since the US abolished human bondage during the Civil War.

Advertisement

“Folks are still discriminated against,” Culpepper said in a phone interview. “Folks still believe in the Confederacy and the Confederacy is for slavery.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.

The historian Gregory P. Downs has written that enslaved people in Texas were aware of earlier orders to free them when the Union troops showed up, but white slaveholders refused to comply and the government intervened.

On Thursday, President Biden made history by signing legislation that made Juneteenth a federal holiday. The federal government observed the holiday on Friday because June 19 falls on Saturday this year.

In 1979, Texas became the first state to make Juneteenth an official state holiday. Nearly three decades later, Deval Patrick, then governor of Massachusetts, signed a proclamation recognizing Juneteenth.

Last July, Governor Charlie Baker signed legislation that made Juneteenth a state holiday, a move that followed the national outcry over the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer on May 25, 2020.

Advertisement

Tanisha M. Sullivan, president of the NAACP’s Boston branch, said the Black community has been celebrating Juneteenth since its inception. Environmental justice, affordable housing, and equity for Boston Public Schools students are among the local issues that must be addressed, she said, to provide Black residents with the freedom that Juneteenth commemorates.

“It is important to honor how we have celebrated this day for generations. That is by embracing Black joy and Black excellence and all that is good in our community,” Sullivan said in a phone interview. “We are still striving for full freedom and full equality that has been part of the Juneteenth legacy since the very beginning.”

Traditionally, community barbecues and block parties have been organized the mark the historic day.

One of the first large Juneteenth events in Boston began in the 1990s when a group of Roxbury residents gathered following the funeral of a mutual friend, according to the city’s website.

A range of events were organized this year in Boston and beyond, including gatherings in Copley Square and Franklin Park.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and Acting Mayor Kim Janey celebrated in Hyde Park at a commemoration sponsored by the West Fairmount Hill Community Group.

The New Democracy Coalition organized the event in Copley Square, where more than 100 people gathered for a showcase of music, oratory, dancing, and fashion focused on Black joy.

Advertisement

Kevin Peterson, executive director of the New Democracy Coalition, described the commemoration as bittersweet. He called for reparations for Black Bostonians and said boosting home ownership among the city’s Black residents would be an effective way to repay that debt.

“On our faces we’re certainly smiling, but in our hearts there are tears,” he said.

Stevie Downie, 31, of Raynham, also called for change beyond symbolic changes that codify Juneteenth as a official holiday.

“We’re fighting for systemic changes, and we’re getting symbolic changes instead,” Downie said. “I am appreciative of it but there’s still more work to do.”

Dyani Tisdol, 39, of Chelsea, called the recognition of Juneteenth as a state and federal holiday “a start.” She said she hopes that celebrations nationwide will grow in the coming years.

“Things are slowly changing,” Tisdol said. “We can say this is a small victory.”

“This is American history. It’s not just Black history,” she added.





























Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi. Jack Lyons can be reached at jack.lyons@globe.com.