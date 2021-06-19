Boston police arrest two in human trafficking investigation

Kayleigh Santos, 32, of Providence, was arrested at about 10:25 p.m. in the area of 811 Massachusetts Ave. following an outstanding warrant for her arrest from East Boston District Court, police said in a statement Saturday.

Boston police arrested a man and a woman on prostitution charges as part of a human trafficking investigation, and recovered four plastic bags of heroin, the department said.

Santos is facing multiple charges, including human trafficking and deriving support from prostitution, police said.

Police found four plastic bags of powdered heroin and a container of unidentified orange pills during the booking process for Santos, which will add more charges upon arraignment, officers said.

Santos is set to be arraigned in East Boston District Court, police said.

Marquis Campbell, 29, of Hyde Park, was arrested at 11:28 p.m. in the area of 3699 Washington St. in Jamaica Plain as part of the same investigation, police said.

Campbell was arrested on a warrant charging him with human trafficking. He is due to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.





