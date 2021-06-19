Burlington boil water order lifted

Still, residents should take steps to ensure their water is safe and clean, according to a statement from the town’s public works department.

A boil water order for Burlington was lifted Saturday afternoon after water samples showed no signs of E.coli found during routine testing earlier in the week, officials said.

The department advised residents that they should run their faucets for 10 minutes. Also, they should throw out any ice made before the order was lifted, and make ice twice using their refrigerator’s ice maker before consuming. Further, all water filters need to be removed and replaced, according to the statement.

Advertisement

“We are confident that the town’s water is safe and we thank the community for their patience while we worked to address these concerns,” said John G. Sanchez, DPW director.

The order was lifted after 37 water samples tested by the town and state Department of Environmental Protection found no sign of bacteria, the statement.

The town water supply and the water that flows to Burlington from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority were monitored. The bacteria was first discovered during routine testing after three of 11 water samples that were sent Wednesday came back positive, the statement said.

Town officials put a boil water order in place on Thursday for businesses and residents.