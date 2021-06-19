Medway students participate in virtual Special Olympics

The virtual format allowed students younger than 8 to participate while at school or at home, the school district said. Elementary through high school students participated this year, they said.

Twenty students were a part of this year’s activities, participating in April and receiving their medals from the Special Olympics of Massachusetts throughout May and June, the school district said in a statement Friday.

Students from Medway Public Schools ran and jumped their way in the virtual Special Olympics this year, marking the first time students under the age of 8 could participate, the school district said.

“Congratulations to all of our Special Olympics athletes,” Medway’s Special Olympics coordinator Jessica Bartha said. “It was great to see the videos of the students having fun and participating in the activities.”

This year, students were able to pick from a number of activities, including 50 or 100 meter dash, jumping, and throwing or hitting a baseball, according to the statement.

Video Credit: MPS/Jessica Bartha

Typically, Medway schools participate in a five-town Special Olympics with Ashland, Holliston, Millis, and Medfield.

The event, which usually draws over 100 student athletes, includes a parade by first responders and an opening ceremony. Participants rotate through 10 activity stations.

But this year, due to the pandemic, the event wasn’t held. So Medway held their own virtual version of the games.

“Our students always look forward to this event, so being able to hold it this year, even if it was a bit different, was exciting,” Bartha, who put together the video, said. “Our thanks to Special Olympics of Massachusetts for their continued support of our students, and we’re looking forward to hopefully being able to host the usual five-town Special Olympics with our neighboring districts once again next year.”





