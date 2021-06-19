Shark sighting temporarily closes water to swimmers at Truro beach

The water at Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro was temporarily closed to swimmers after a great white shark was spotted close to the shore Saturday morning, according to a report on the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The shark was reported at 10:46 a.m., according to the app.

Officials have not said when the water might reopen, but beachgoers can remain on the sand while the advisory is in effect.