Tractor-trailer driver arrested in hit and run that injured State Police lieutenant

The arrest warrant for Livingston was obtained after “lengthy investigation” by state police in Massachusetts and Connecticut, as well as police in New Haven, Procopio said in the statement.

Perry Livingston, 40, is expected to face charges in Massachusetts, according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

A Connecticut man who authorities say was driving the tractor-trailer that struck a State Police lieutenant on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton Wednesday was arrested Saturday at his home in New Haven, State Police said in a statement.

Connecticut State police found the tractor-trailer unoccupied in Milford, Conn. The tractor-trailer was seized pending a search warrant, State Police said.

Advertisement

The lieutenant, who State Police have not identified, was assisting another tractor-trailer in the breakdown lane on the interstate’s northbound side at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday when he was sideswiped by the truck allegedly operated by Livingston.

The lieutenant suffered arm and hand injuries and has since been released from the hospital and placed on injured leave.

State Police say the lieutenant, who was on-duty, had pulled over in his unmarked cruiser and turned on his blue lights to protect the driver of the tractor-trailer that had come to a stop with a smoking tire.

As he got out of the cruiser, the lieutenant saw the other tractor-trailer travelling towards them in the breakdown lane while moving at “highway speed,” State Police said.

The truck suddenly maneuvered into the right-side travel lane, allowing the cab to avoid the lieutenant, but the trailer did not, striking him as he stood against the driver’s side door of his cruiser, State Police said. The truck then continued down the highway.

The driver of the broken-down truck and a passerby assisted the lieutenant, who is the commander of the State Police Traffic Programs Section, State Police said.

Advertisement

Authorities on Wednesday released photos of the tractor-trailer and asked for the public’s help in finding the driver.





Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.