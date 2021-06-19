Two male juveniles arrested on firearms, drug charges in South End

Two male juveniles, one of whom was allegedly carrying a loaded handgun, were arrested on firearms and drug charges Friday night in the South End, according to Boston police.

The 17-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested around 5:50 p.m. near a Sunoco gas station on Massachusetts Avenue, police said in a statement.

Officers approached the 17-year-old, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a firearm probation violation in Middlesex County. The teen allegedly fled, clutching his waistband, the statement said.