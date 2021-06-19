Two male juveniles arrested on firearms, drug charges in South End

Two male juveniles, one of whom was allegedly carrying a loaded handgun, were arrested on firearms and drug charges Friday night in the South End, according to Boston police.
The 17-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested around 5:50 p.m. near a Sunoco gas station on Massachusetts Avenue, police said in a statement.
Officers approached the 17-year-old, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a firearm probation violation in Middlesex County. The teen allegedly fled, clutching his waistband, the statement said.
The 16-year-old tried to help conceal the weapon, a large capacity magazine that was protruding from the other teen’s pants.
Neither teen was identified, due to their ages.
The 17-year-old was charged with multiple firearms charges, including carrying a loaded firearm on a public way, and possession of a class D drug, police said.
The 16-year-old was charged with drug trafficking, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Each is due to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.
