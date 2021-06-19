Mass. reports six new COVID-19 deaths, 91 cases, 17,819 vaccinations Saturday

The total number of shots administered amounted to 88.8 percent of the 9,485,590 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The number of new vaccinations was fewer than on Friday, when 25,469 were reported.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 17,819 to 8,425,776, state officials reported Saturday.

The total shots administered included 4,353,648 first shots and 3,802,984 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported a total of 269,144 people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 4,072,128.

Health experts and public officials say the protection offered by the vaccines is making a difference in the fight against COVID-19.

The department also reported 91 new confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 663,210. The department reported six new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,602.

The state said 1,940 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 107 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

It reported that 33,510 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 23.5 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 3,140 people, bringing that total to nearly 1.4 million.

The state reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at .35 percent.

It said the rate would be .46 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

