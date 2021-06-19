After eye injury, Gio Urshela sees way clear to deliver Yankees a win

Urshela’s bat splinted when he grounded into a double play in the second inning. His presence turned the game.

Oakland dropped to 34-3 when leading after seven innings and lost for only the third time in 16 games in June.

Gio Urshela stayed in the game despite a shard of a broken bat hitting his eye and later hit a go-ahead homer as the Yankees rallied from a three-run deficit in a 7-5 victory Saturday that ended the visiting Athletics’ seven-game winning streak.

Urshela singled in New York’s first run in the fourth and put the Yankees ahead, 5-4, in the eighth when he lifted a fastball from Jesús Luzardo (2-4) into the netting above Monument Park in center. DJ LeMahieu added a two-run single against Sergio Romo.

Aroldis Chapman struck out Matt Chapman on a 103.4-mile-per-hour pitch to strand two runners in the ninth. His final pitch was Chapman’s fastest on a strikeout since the 2017 AL wild-card game and the fastest on a strikeout of any big league pitcher since Jordan Hicks of St. Louis reached 104.1 m.p.h. on April 21, 2019, according to MLB Statcast.

Oakland had built a 4-1 lead off Domingo Germán on solo homers by Tony Kemp and Matt Chapman, and Matt Olson’s two-run single in the fifth.

Mets’ Lindor earns a high-five at plate

Francisco Lindor had five RBIs on a pair of two-run homers and run-scoring single for his first big offensive game with the New York Mets, a 5-1 victory over the host Washington Nationals in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Lindor homered in the first on a sinker from Joe Ross (3-7), singled in the third on a changeup for a 3-0 lead, and homered in the fifth on a slider for his 12th multi-homer game. The five RBIs were his most since his career-high seven for the Indians on July 2, 2018, at Kansas City.

“I think the first one gave me more satisfaction because it showed the work that I am doing is working,” Lindor said.

Cleveland traded Lindor to the Mets in January, and New York signed the 27-year-old to contracts worth $363.2 million over 11 seasons. Lindor, who had not driven in more than two runs in a game this season, is hitting .218 with eight homers and 21 RBIs.

Mets righty Jacob deGrom (right shoulder) threw a full bullpen session and is on track to start one of the the games in Monday’s doubleheader against Atlanta. Mets manager Luis Rojas said deGrom felt normal during a 20-pitch session. DeGrom (6-2, 0.54) left his Wednesday start after three innings because of right shoulder soreness.

However, lefty Joey Lucchesi was put on the 10-day IL with left elbow inflammation, a day after pitching 5⅓ scoreless innings.

Outfielder Albert Allmora Jr. was activated from the 10-day IL and started the second game. He had been sidelined since May 11, when he bruised his left shoulder charging into an outfield wall.

Two more homers for Marlins’ Adam Duvall

Adam Duvall homered twice for the second straight game and Pablo López pitched one-hit ball over seven innings as the visiting Marlins pounded the Cubs, 11-1.

Duvall remained locked in after hitting a grand slam and two-run drive in Friday’s 10-2 romp. He had two-run shots in the first and third against Jake Arrieta (5-8).

Jesús Sánchez added his first big league homer, and Lewin Díaz also went deep.

Arrieta lasted just three innings, allowing six runs — four earned — and six hits. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner is 0-4 in with an 8.20 ERA in five starts since he beat Pittsburgh last month.

Diamondbacks’ losing streak at 15

The Diamondbacks stumbled to their franchise-record 15th straight loss, with Steven Souza Jr. hitting a go-ahead home run in his return to Arizona following a horrific knee injury and helping the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-0 victory Friday night.

Arizona (20-51) broke the team mark of 14 straight losses from July 9-25, 2004, and lost for the 38th time in 43 games. They have the worst record in the major leagues, and set a major-league record with their 23rd straight road loss Thursday.

“We have to find a way to get out of it,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “It’s time to find a way.”

Souza homered in the eighth off Arizona reliever Joe Mantiply (0-2). Souza slipped on home plate and tore his left ACL while playing for the Diamondbacks in an exhibition game March 25, 2019. Souza did not return until the 2020 regular season.

“The last time I touched home plate didn’t end well for me,” Souza said. “Being able to touch it and walk away being up 1-0 was definitely emotional.”

Shohei Ohtani shows he’s ready for Home Run Derby

Shohei Ohtani celebrated his appointment to next month’s All-Star Home Run Derby in fitting style, connecting twice during the Los Angeles Angels’ 11-3 win over the visiting Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

Ohtani clubbed his 20th and 21st homers of the season hours after announcing he would take part in MLB’s annual contest July 12 at Coors Field in Denver.

The first blast from Ohtani was a line drive to right field that was part of the Angels’ three-homer fifth inning. His second went the opposite way to left-center field in the eighth, helping bring the team back to the .500 mark (35-35).

“The first one was like 15 feet off the ground and the second one was a great spot for him,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. “When he’s hitting the ball like that to left-center, you know he’s got his A-hack going on. Wonderful to watch.”

Only four Angels players have ever hit 20 home runs with 10 stolen bases before the All-Star break, with Ohtani joining Mike Trout (2014, 2018), Troy Glaus (2000), and Don Baylor (1978-79).

Luis Rengifo and Jared Walsh also homered in the fifth, with Rengifo’s first of the season coming in his second game since he returned from Triple A. Walsh, who has taken over as the Angels’ everyday first baseman following the early-May departure of Albert Pujols, hit his 16th.

This was the second game the Angels were at full capacity this season, with a crowd of just 22,734 announced.

Twins’ Byron Buxton back in action

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton was activated from the 10-day injured list for Saturday’s game in Texas after being sidelined since May 6 with a right hip strain. Buxton was hitting .370, second in the major leagues, at the time of the injury. He was leading MLB with a .772 slugging percentage . . . The St. Louis Cardinals’ game in Atlanta was postponed because of rain. The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader Sunday. Under pandemic rules, both games will be scheduled for seven innings . . . Reliever Jacob Barnes was acquired by the Blue Jays from the Mets for pitching prospect Troy Miller. Barnes, 31, is 1-1 with two saves and a 6.27 ERA over 19 relief appearances this season. He was designated for assignment Monday, a day after he gave up a tiebreaking grand slam to Fernando Tatis Jr. followed by a home run by Manny Machado in a 7-3 loss to San Diego. Miller, 24, was 3-2 with a 4.93 ERA over seven appearances with High-A Vancouver and Double-A New Hampshire this season.

