Bishop Stang’s Jacob Cookinham makes most of his final shot; Stoughton boys capture team title

But his double-fist-pump, 60-foot, 10-inch throw erased all doubts. Cookinham, the top-ranked sophomore shot-putter in the nation, captured one last piece of hardware before his upcoming trip to Eugene, Ore., for Outdoor Nationals.

Although there are bigger meets ahead for the Bishop Stang sophomore, and always more records to chase, the pressure at the MIAA Division 2 South Championships was boiling before that toss. Between throws, Cookinham — a type 1 diabetic — sat under a shaded lawn chair and took breaths from an oxygen mask to calm down. He rarely throws against athletes who can rival his distance, and two fouls in the preliminary round raised the tension.

HINGHAM — As soon as the metallic shot dropped in the sand pit, Jacob Cookinham threw up two fists and then clapped three times.

Advertisement

On a day in which the Stoughton boys took home the team title, Cookinham was the meet’s biggest star. Onlookers became awestruck during his final throws, exclaiming “Oh my God” and “that’s just stupid” as his shots landed roughly 10 feet farther than his competitors.

“I kind of just tried to push it as far as I could,” Cookinham said. “Not really worried about distance right now . . . Just trying to feel good position and technique. Worry about what I do in the circle more than what I do outside.”

Jacob Cookinham of Bishop Stang dominated the shot put in Saturday's Division 2 South championships at Notre Dame Academy in Hingham. Courtesy of Cookingham Family

Much of Cookinham’s growth as a thrower came in 2020, when the spring season was canceled because of COVID-19. During the shutdown, some people baked bread or binge-watched television shows. Cookinham, meanwhile, became obsessed with shot put. He watched countless tutorial videos and made a makeshift circle and pit in his backyard with the help of his parents. He entered virtual meets and taught himself the spinning technique — something Bishop Stang shot put coach Jim Hortin said they had planned to install during Cookinham’s junior year.

Advertisement

When Cookinham was a freshman, Bishop Stang coach Steve McGonigle noticed him in the hallway and approached him. “You have to throw the shot put, kid,” he remembers saying. Cookinham chose indoor track over basketball and says he fell in love with the shot put the first time he tried it.

He built up from the low-40s starting out as a freshman to 60-foot-plus throws now — the farthest among athletes his age in the nation. His prowess as a thrower allowed him to treat Saturday’s meet essentially as a practice run.

“For a sophomore to be this good is just out of this world,” McGonigle said.

Cookinham’s coaches hope he’ll be able to compete in Norwell at the All-State meet next week, but aren’t sure if the timing will work out with his travel plans to Nationals. They added he’ll be the only underclassman competing in the shot put in Eugene. Then in July, Cookinham is heading to the Junior Olympics in Jacksonville, Fla..

“After 28 years, I finally got a stud,” Hortin said. “Had some good throwers over the years, but he definitely takes the cake.”

▪ The Stoughton boys claimed the sectional title, scoring 89.5 points. Dover-Sherborn came in second (74) and Old Rochester (41) took bronze.

Senior Elisha Teneus-Claude starred for the Black Knights, accounting for 28 of his team’s 89.5 points. He won the long jump with a personal best and meet record 24 feet as well as the high jump (6 feet, 8 inches). After his historic long jump performance, the senior sprinted across the track to celebrate with his teammates.

Advertisement

“Full speed, like I was doing the 200,” he joked. Teneus-Claude also earned Stoughton points by placing second in the 110-meter hurdles, an event in which his teammate Jordan Emile won. He’ll compete in all three events again next week at states.

The Division 2 South Championships continue in the evening with the girls’ competition. Notre Dame (Hingham) enters the day leading with 37 points after seven events were scored Thursday.