Game 71: Red Sox at Royals lineups and notes

After falling to the skidding Royals on Friday night, the Red Sox will try and right the ship in Kansas City on Saturday afternoon. Martín Pérez is on the bump for Boston looking for a strong outing after back-to-back shellings - six earned runs in two innings against Houston, five earned runs in 1 1/3 against Toronto - that followed a strong May.
The Royals will throw Brad Keller on Saturday, the righthander having posted a 6.14 ERA in 14 starts this season.
The Sox enter Saturday just half a game back of the Rays, losers of four straight.
Lineups
RED SOX (42-28): TBA
Pitching: LHP Martín Pérez (4-4, 4.52 ERA)
ROYALS (31-37): TBA
Pitching: RHP Brad Keller (6-6, 6.14 ERA)
Time: 4:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Keller: Bogaerts 1-3, Devers 0-3, Gonzalez 0-5, Martinez 1-5, Santana 2-4, Vázquez 0-2
Royals vs. Pérez: Alberto 6-14, Dozier 3-10, Dyson 1-2, Gallagher 1-2, Lopez 2-7, Merrifield 6-16, Adalberto 2-6, SPerez 1-9, Santana 7-13, Soler 4-15, Taylor 2-4
Stat of the day: Despite allowing the fourth-fewest home runs (69) on the season, the Red Sox have surrendered more homers (30) than any other team in the month of June thus far.
Notes: The Royals snapped a six-game losing streak with Friday’s win, having lost nine of their last 10 ... Martín Pérez has allowed 11 earned runs in 3 1/3 innings in his last two starts combined - Boston’s pitchers allowed a season-high 18 runs and 20 hits in Sunday’s loss to Toronto ... With pitching woes continuing, the Sox have won three of their past four games but have given up eight runs in two of them ... Xander Bogaerts’ 3.3 offensive bWAR is second among American League batters, trailing only Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (3.7).
Aminn Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.