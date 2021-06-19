Game 71: Red Sox at Royals lineups and notes

After falling to the skidding Royals on Friday night, the Red Sox will try and right the ship in Kansas City on Saturday afternoon. Martín Pérez is on the bump for Boston looking for a strong outing after back-to-back shellings - six earned runs in two innings against Houston, five earned runs in 1 1/3 against Toronto - that followed a strong May.

The Royals will throw Brad Keller on Saturday, the righthander having posted a 6.14 ERA in 14 starts this season.

The Sox enter Saturday just half a game back of the Rays, losers of four straight.