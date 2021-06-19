Germany capitalizes on a pair of own-goals by Portugal in Euro Championship triumph, 4-2

Robert Lewandowski’s second-half equalizer helped keep Poland alive at the European Championship in a 1-1 draw with Spain. Alvaro Morata ended his scoring drought by putting Spain ahead in the 25th minute but Lewandowski evened things in the 54th with a header for only his third goal with the national team at a major tournament. The result leaves Sweden at the top of Group E with four points after its win over Slovakia on Friday. Slovakia is second with three points while Spain has two. Poland still has a chance of advancing at Euro 2020 despite being last in the group with one point . . . Poland midfielder Kacper Kozłowski , 17, became the youngest player in the history of the European Championship after going on as a substitute in the second half before Lewandowski scored.

Germany finally clicked into gear at the European Championship, with a little help from defending champion Portugal, which became the first team to score two own-goals in one game at the continental tournament, giving the Germans a 4-2 victory on Saturday in Munich, ending fears of another group-stage exit. “Altogether it was a class performance. Great attitude, great morale. We deserved to win by this amount,” said Germany coach Joachim Löw , whose team lost its opening game to France. “I expected that we would do the things that we didn’t do so well against France better.” Cristiano Ronaldo put Portugal in the lead in the 15th minute against the run of play. It was his first goal against Germany and his third at Euro 2020. It also extended his all-time tournament record to 12 goals. But defenders Rúben Dias and Raphaël Guerreiro gave Germany the lead before halftime by scoring into their own net. Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens then got two more for Germany early in the second half — becoming the first players within the squad to score at a European Championship. Diogo Jota got one back for Portugal in the 67th after Ronaldo acrobatically saved a free kick from going out. Germany, the 2014 World Cup champions, had been looking for a good showing at Euro 2020 to make up for their first-round exit at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Both Portugal and Germany now have three points in Group F, one behind current World Cup champion France, which was surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw by Hungary in Budapest. Hungary has one point and will next play Germany on Wednesday in Munich. France will play Portugal in Budapest.

Golf

Korda shoots 62 to lead Meijer LPGA Classic

Nelly Korda shot a career-best 10-under 62 to take a three-stroke lead over Leona Maguire into the final round of the Meijer LPGA Classic. “Everything was falling and I was just on a roll,” Korda said. “You don’t take these days for granted.” Putting with her left-hand low, Korda had 11 birdies and one bogey to get to 20-under 196 at Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids, Mich. The 22-year-old American, ranked No. 4 in the world, birdied the last three holes and five of the last six in the round interrupted by a rain delay. Second-round leader Maguire was second after a 70. The 26-year-old former Duke player is trying to become the first Irish winner in LPGA Tour history . . . Laird Shepherd of England delivered a stunning comeback to win the British Amateur, going from 8 down through 17 holes to a victory over Monty Scowsill in 38 holes at Nairn, Scotland. The victory earned Shepherd a spot in the 149th British Open July 15-18 at Royal St. George’s, and the Masters next April . . . The British Open will admit up to 32,000 fans each day for next month’s tournament at Royal St. George’s, where capacity is usually about 40,000 per day. The figure was announced after the R&A confirmed the Open would be included in the government’s plan to allow some events, like the Wimbledon tennis tournament, to take place with higher capacities than otherwise permitted under coronavirus rules. Golf’s oldest championship was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Swimming

Olympic champ Ervin falters in 50 free US trials

Reigning Olympic champion Tony Ervin failed to advance from the preliminaries of the 50-meter freestyle at the US swimming trials in Omaha, Neb. Ervin, who went by Anthony when he won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, returned for one more trials at age 40 knowing he had little chance of earning a spot on the team. But Ervin managed only the 23rd-fastest time in the morning heats at 22.61 seconds — 1.21 off his winning time five years ago. Ervin was a two-time gold medalist in the 50 free, tying for the top spot at the 2000 Sydney Games before improbably returning 16 years later to claim another gold at 35 — the oldest individual swimming champion in Olympic history. Caeleb Dressel was top qualifier at 21.29, while eight-time Olympic medalist Nathan Adrian shook off a disappointing performance in the 100 free to post the third-fastest time (21.85). The 32-year-old Adrian must finish in the top two of the 50 to make his fourth Olympics team.

Miscellany

Newgarden on IndyCar pole at Elkhart Lake

Josef Newgarden earned the pole position for Sunday’s IndyCar race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., with a fast lap of 1 minute, 46.0186 seconds on the 4-mile, 14-turn road course circuit. Newgarden will attempt to help Team Penske earn its first win of the season after enduring the longest drought to start a season since going winless in 1999. Newgarden will be joined on the front row by Colton Herta. Jack Harvey will start third. Team Penske drivers were three of the top six qualifiers, with Will Power fourth and Simon Pagenaud sixth . . . Courtney Vandersloot had 18 points and 11 assists, Diamond DeShields added 14 points, and the Chicago Sky (7-7) beat the visiting Connecticut Sun, 91-81, for their fifth straight win. Brionna Jones had a career-high 22 points on 10-for-16 shooting to go with eight rebounds to lead the Sun (8-5), who committed 18 turnovers in losing their third straight game . . . Kim Dobson, 37, of Eagle, Colo., won the 60th Mount Washington Road Race, a 7.6-mile climb to the top of the Northeast’s tallest mountain (6,288-foot summit) in 1 hour, 11 minutes, 16 seconds. Ashley Brasovan, 30, of Golden, Colo., took second in 1.14:28 while Samantha Diaz, 29, of Jackson, Wyoming, finished third (1.15:24) . . . Jonny Butler homered and drove in a career-high five runs, Reid Johnston pitched six strong innings and North Carolina State opened the College World Series with a 10-4 victory over Stanford in Omaha, Neb. The Wolfpack (36-18), who knocked out No. 1 national seed Arkansas in the super regionals last week, continued their postseason roll in the first CWS game since 2019. The 2020 event was canceled because of the pandemic . . . Sang Ho Baek, 20, died June 12 from complications of Tommy John surgery shortly after the righthanded pitcher completed his freshman season at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va. “We are devastated by the passing of Sang,” coach Bill Brown said in a statement. “Sang was an incredible teammate who was loved by everyone associated with Mason baseball.” . . .Milkha Singh, one of India’s first sport superstars and ace sprinter who overcame a childhood tragedy to become the country’s most celebrated athlete, died late Friday of complications from COVID-19 in a hospital in the northern city of Chandigarh. He was 91. His wife, Nirmal Kaur, a former volleyball captain, had died of the virus just days earlier. She was 85.